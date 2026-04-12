Chicago Sky Sign Guard/Forward DiJonai Carrington

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky officially signed guard/forward DiJonai Carrington, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're thrilled to bring DiJonai to the Sky," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "She brings speed, defense, versatility and a fierce competitive spirit, and we can't wait to see her electrify Skytown."

Carrington appeared in a total of 31 games last season between Dallas and Minnesota. She averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 21.9 minutes and 14 starts.

She spent the first four years of her career with the Connecticut Sun after being drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. In four seasons and 131 games with Connecticut, Carrington averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Carrington gradually improved over her time with Connecticut, significantly growing her statistical output with each consecutive season. In 2023, Carrington averaged 8.3 points and finished runner-up in Sixth Player of the Year voting.

In 2024, Carrington broke out, averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals. For her strong play, Carrington won Most Improved Player, earned a nod to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

During her time with Connecticut, Carrington saw tremendous experience in the postseason. In just three years as a rotation regular, she played in 25 playoff games with the Sun, averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Prior to the WNBA, Carrington played five collegiate seasons across stints with Stanford and Baylor. She averaged 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals during her time in college.

She began her career playing four seasons at Stanford. She had her best statistical season in her third year, averaging 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals, earning All-Pac-12 honors. Carrington transferred to Baylor for her final college year, averaging 14.3 points and 2.1 steals while winning Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year.

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







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