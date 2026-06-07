Preview: Sky Look to Extend Winning Streak in Matchup against Tempo on Sunday

Published on June 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Sky hits the road to Toronto on Sunday, June 7 with all eyes set on continuing the momentum from their recent 85-80 home victory over the Sun. Sunday marks the second time in franchise history the Sky are facing the Tempo and the first matchup ever on Toronto's turf.

The last time the two teams went head-to-head, the Sky fell short in a high-intensity 111-104 contest in Wintrust Arena. Both offensive fronts were on fire with rookie Sydney Taylor leading the heat for the Sky, scoring a career-high 27 points off the bench. Her 27 points in that game tied the league high for a player off the bench while simultaneously setting a mark for the fastest player in Sky history to record her first 25+ point game.

Chicago saw five players scoring in double digits with 31 of their 36 made field goals being delivered by assists in that game.

The Tempo's offense was set by former Sky guard Marina Mabrey, scoring 11 of her total 24 points in the fourth quarter complimented by her seven total assists which allowed Toronto to make their final push at the end of the game.

In the next matchup between the two teams, the Sky's defense will need to step up after allowing 111 points in the last tilt.

The Sky are coming off of a pivotal victory over the Sun where they came back from a 15-point deficit due to their grit that held Connecticut to under 20 points in both the third and fourth quarters. Forward Azurá Stevens notched her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Skylar Diggins led offensively, shooting 67.0% from deep and 91.0% at the line and delivering a team-leading 24 points.

Toronto most recently lost to the New York Liberty on the road 97-82, breaking their previous two-game win streak. The matchup was full of familiar faces with former Liberty coach Sandy Brondello leading the Tempo and former Liberty forward Nyara Sabally putting up 11 points and three assists for Toronto.

Despite a promising first quarter, the Tempo was unable to answer the Liberty's defensive unit, being held to 22.2% from deep in the first half and out-rebounded 40-32 for the game.

Sunday's matchup continues the battle for the Commissioner's Cup. Chicago improved to 1-1 in the in-season tournament while Toronto fell to 0-1. Both the Sky and the Tempo are currently 1-2 in the Eastern Conference.

The matchup in the middle will be key to watch. In the last outing, Sabally posted 29 points and six rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso has been effective in the outings since then, averaging 11.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks.

Chicago and Toronto's second franchise face off is set for 2 p.m. CT inside Coco-Cola Coliseum and will be broadcast locally on The U.







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Preview: Sky Look to Extend Winning Streak in Matchup against Tempo on Sunday - Chicago Sky

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