Seattle Storm Signs Olympian Jade Melbourne
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced guard Jade Melbourne has signed with the team. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We're thrilled to welcome Jade back to Seattle. She's a young, dynamic playmaker with a high basketball IQ who can impact the game in multiple ways," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "Jade's growth and experience in international competition continue to elevate her game, and we're excited for the energy she'll bring to our team this season."
Melbourne spent the last two seasons with the Washington Mystics, and in 2025, she saw a career-high 23.4 minutes per game while averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 assists. She hit a career-high in three-point shooting (35.7%) in 2024 and averaged 5.4 points alongside 43.4% shooting from the field. Melbourne was drafted by the Storm in 2022 and later signed with the team in 2023. During her first season in the Emerald City, she averaged 2.6 points and 1.2 assists per game.
The 5-foot-10 Australian native has played for the UC Capitals in the WNBL for six seasons. Most recently, Melbourne averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this past season. The 23-year-old also represents the senior Australian National Team, the Opals. Melbourne was the Opals' starting point guard during the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first Australian in Olympic history to record 15+ points and 5+ assists in a bronze medal game. Melbourne was later named FIBA's 2024 Rising Star of the Paris Olympics, a testament to her skill level and ability to impact the game at such a young age.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign DeWanna Bonner - Phoenix Mercury
- Portland Fire Signs Center Megan Gustafson - Portland Fire
- Seattle Storm Signs Olympian Jade Melbourne - Seattle Storm
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Kahleah Copper - Phoenix Mercury
- Sparks Re-Sign Two-Time Champion Guard Kelsey Plum - Los Angeles Sparks
- Storm Signs Two-Time All-Star Stefanie Dolson - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign WNBA Champion and Three-Time All-Star Dearica Hamby - Los Angeles Sparks
- Toronto Tempo Sign Kitija Laksa to Training Camp Contract - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Alyssa Thomas - Phoenix Mercury
- Valkyries Re-Sign Kaila Charles to Multi-Year Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Atlanta Dream Sign Isobel Borlase to Rookie Scale Contract - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Sign Franchise Legend Nneka Ogwumike - Los Angeles Sparks
- Chicago Sky Sign Guard/Forward DiJonai Carrington - Chicago Sky
- Katie Lou Samuelson Returns to Seattle for 2026 Season - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign Forward Emma Cannon - Los Angeles Sparks
- Valkyries Sign Four Players to Training Camp Contracts - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Land WNBA Champion Ariel Atkins Via Trade - Los Angeles Sparks
- Sparks Sign WNBA All-Star Erica Wheeler - Los Angeles Sparks
- Ty Harris Is Back Home Again in Indiana - Indiana Fever
- Indianapolis Native Tyasha Harris to Join the Indiana Fever - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm Re-Signs All-Defensive Standout Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm
- Dallas Wings Sign Four to Training Camp Contracts - Dallas Wings
- Experienced, Respected Dantas Returns for Fever - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Brazilian Center Damiris Dantas - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Re-Sign Iliana Rupert and Janelle Salaün to Multi-Year Contracts; Cecilia Zandalasini to One Year Deal - Golden State Valkyries
- Chicago Sky Re-Sign Franchise All-Time Leading Scorer, Champion Courtney Vandersloot - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky Acquire Forward Rickea Jackson - Chicago Sky
- Golden State Valkyries Sign WNBA All-Star Forward Gabby Williams to Multi-Year Deal - Golden State Valkyries
- Toronto Tempo Sign Isabelle Harrison - Toronto Tempo
- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Guard Sophie Cunningham - Indiana Fever
- Fever Bring Back Cunningham and Her "Infectious Energy" - Indiana Fever
- 2024 WNBA Champion Kennedy Burke Signs with the Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.