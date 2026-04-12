Seattle Storm Signs Olympian Jade Melbourne

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced guard Jade Melbourne has signed with the team. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jade back to Seattle. She's a young, dynamic playmaker with a high basketball IQ who can impact the game in multiple ways," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "Jade's growth and experience in international competition continue to elevate her game, and we're excited for the energy she'll bring to our team this season."

Melbourne spent the last two seasons with the Washington Mystics, and in 2025, she saw a career-high 23.4 minutes per game while averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 assists. She hit a career-high in three-point shooting (35.7%) in 2024 and averaged 5.4 points alongside 43.4% shooting from the field. Melbourne was drafted by the Storm in 2022 and later signed with the team in 2023. During her first season in the Emerald City, she averaged 2.6 points and 1.2 assists per game.

The 5-foot-10 Australian native has played for the UC Capitals in the WNBL for six seasons. Most recently, Melbourne averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this past season. The 23-year-old also represents the senior Australian National Team, the Opals. Melbourne was the Opals' starting point guard during the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first Australian in Olympic history to record 15+ points and 5+ assists in a bronze medal game. Melbourne was later named FIBA's 2024 Rising Star of the Paris Olympics, a testament to her skill level and ability to impact the game at such a young age.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







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