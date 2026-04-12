Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Alyssa Thomas
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have re-signed Alyssa Thomas, 2025 MVP finalist and All-WNBA and All-Defensive First Team selection.
"Alyssa is a generational player, natural leader and one of the fiercest competitors our sport has seen, and we're excited to have her back in Phoenix," said Mercury General Manager Nick U'Ren. "Her ability to control the game on both ends and elevate her teammates helped fuel our run to the Finals last season."
Thomas is a six-time WNBA All-Star (2017, 2019, 2022-25), four-time All-WNBA selection (2022-25), seven-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection (2017, 2019-20, 2022-25) and the league's all-time leader in regular season (19) and playoff (6) triple-doubles. The 12-year WNBA veteran has finished in the top five in MVP voting in each of the last four seasons, including a top-three finish in 2025 with the Mercury.
In her first season with Phoenix, Thomas earned All-Star, All-WNBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team honors, joining Brittney Griner as the only players in franchise history to earn all three accolades in the same season. Over 39 games, she averaged 15.4 points on a career-high 53.2 field-goal percentage (6th in WNBA), a career-high 9.2 assists (1st), 8.8 rebounds (3rd) and 1.6 steals (5th). Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to average 15+ points, 8+ rebounds, 9+ assists and 1+ steals while shooting 50%+ from the field, a feat only accomplished in the NBA by legends Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Nikola Jokić.
During her historic 2025 campaign, Thomas recorded a WNBA single-season record eight triple-doubles, eclipsing her previous mark of six in 2023. Her eight triple-doubles were more than the rest of the league combined, while her 23 double-doubles tied for the league lead and established a new franchise single-season record.
The 6-2 forward broke the WNBA single-season assists record with 357, surpassing Caitlin Clark's 337 in 2024, and set a franchise single-season rebounds record with 344. She became the first player in WNBA history to tally 300+ assists in three seasons (2023-25), and her 892 assisted points are the most ever in single season. Thomas also set WNBA single-season records for games with 10+ assists (16) and 15+ assists (5), broke the franchise single-game record with 16 assists, and became the first player in league history to record 15+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a game.
Thomas is the WNBA's all-time leader in playoff assists (410), ranks seventh in regular-season assists (1,820), and has averaged 12.5 points on 48.9% shooting, 7.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals over 358 career games. She has won gold medals with Team USA at both the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2022 FIBA World Cup.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026
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- Sparks Re-Sign WNBA Champion and Three-Time All-Star Dearica Hamby - Los Angeles Sparks
- Toronto Tempo Sign Kitija Laksa to Training Camp Contract - Toronto Tempo
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- Valkyries Sign Four Players to Training Camp Contracts - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Land WNBA Champion Ariel Atkins Via Trade - Los Angeles Sparks
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- Ty Harris Is Back Home Again in Indiana - Indiana Fever
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- Golden State Valkyries Sign WNBA All-Star Forward Gabby Williams to Multi-Year Deal - Golden State Valkyries
- Toronto Tempo Sign Isabelle Harrison - Toronto Tempo
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- 2024 WNBA Champion Kennedy Burke Signs with the Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
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