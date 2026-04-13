Portland Fire Signs Center Megan Gustafson
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire News Release
Portland, OR - The Portland Fire has signed center Megan Gustafson, the team announced today. A 2025 WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces, Gustafson will wear #17 with Portland.
Gustafson brings seven seasons of WNBA experience to Portland, having appeared in 171 career games across stints with Dallas, Washington, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Over her WNBA career, Gustafson has averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three-point range.
The 6-4 center most recently played for the Las Vegas Aces during the 2025 season, appearing in 20 games with one start and averaging 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game.
Gustafson played collegiately at Iowa, where she was one of the most decorated players in program history. As a senior in 2018-19, she was named Naismith Player of the Year, Associated Press Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and the recipient of the Lisa Leslie Award. She finished her collegiate career as Iowa's all-time leading rebounder with 1,460 rebounds and as one of the top scorers in program history with 2,804 points.
Gustafson has also competed internationally with the London Lions, helping lead the club to the 2024 EuroCup Women Championship, the first major European title in club history. During the 2023-24 season, she averaged 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in domestic league play and 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in EuroCup competition.
Gustafson also represents Spain internationally. In March 2026, she was named to the All-Star Five at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 Qualifying Tournament after leading the six-team field in scoring at 14.6 points per game and helping Spain clinch a berth in the 2026 World Cup.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign DeWanna Bonner - Phoenix Mercury
- Portland Fire Signs Center Megan Gustafson - Portland Fire
- Seattle Storm Signs Olympian Jade Melbourne - Seattle Storm
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Kahleah Copper - Phoenix Mercury
- Sparks Re-Sign Two-Time Champion Guard Kelsey Plum - Los Angeles Sparks
- Storm Signs Two-Time All-Star Stefanie Dolson - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign WNBA Champion and Three-Time All-Star Dearica Hamby - Los Angeles Sparks
- Toronto Tempo Sign Kitija Laksa to Training Camp Contract - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Alyssa Thomas - Phoenix Mercury
- Valkyries Re-Sign Kaila Charles to Multi-Year Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Atlanta Dream Sign Isobel Borlase to Rookie Scale Contract - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Sign Franchise Legend Nneka Ogwumike - Los Angeles Sparks
- Chicago Sky Sign Guard/Forward DiJonai Carrington - Chicago Sky
- Katie Lou Samuelson Returns to Seattle for 2026 Season - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign Forward Emma Cannon - Los Angeles Sparks
- Valkyries Sign Four Players to Training Camp Contracts - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Land WNBA Champion Ariel Atkins Via Trade - Los Angeles Sparks
- Sparks Sign WNBA All-Star Erica Wheeler - Los Angeles Sparks
- Ty Harris Is Back Home Again in Indiana - Indiana Fever
- Indianapolis Native Tyasha Harris to Join the Indiana Fever - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm Re-Signs All-Defensive Standout Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm
- Dallas Wings Sign Four to Training Camp Contracts - Dallas Wings
- Experienced, Respected Dantas Returns for Fever - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Brazilian Center Damiris Dantas - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Re-Sign Iliana Rupert and Janelle Salaün to Multi-Year Contracts; Cecilia Zandalasini to One Year Deal - Golden State Valkyries
- Chicago Sky Re-Sign Franchise All-Time Leading Scorer, Champion Courtney Vandersloot - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky Acquire Forward Rickea Jackson - Chicago Sky
- Golden State Valkyries Sign WNBA All-Star Forward Gabby Williams to Multi-Year Deal - Golden State Valkyries
- Toronto Tempo Sign Isabelle Harrison - Toronto Tempo
- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Guard Sophie Cunningham - Indiana Fever
- Fever Bring Back Cunningham and Her "Infectious Energy" - Indiana Fever
- 2024 WNBA Champion Kennedy Burke Signs with the Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.