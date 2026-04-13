Portland Fire Signs Center Megan Gustafson

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire has signed center Megan Gustafson, the team announced today. A 2025 WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces, Gustafson will wear #17 with Portland.

Gustafson brings seven seasons of WNBA experience to Portland, having appeared in 171 career games across stints with Dallas, Washington, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Over her WNBA career, Gustafson has averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three-point range.

The 6-4 center most recently played for the Las Vegas Aces during the 2025 season, appearing in 20 games with one start and averaging 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game.

Gustafson played collegiately at Iowa, where she was one of the most decorated players in program history. As a senior in 2018-19, she was named Naismith Player of the Year, Associated Press Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and the recipient of the Lisa Leslie Award. She finished her collegiate career as Iowa's all-time leading rebounder with 1,460 rebounds and as one of the top scorers in program history with 2,804 points.

Gustafson has also competed internationally with the London Lions, helping lead the club to the 2024 EuroCup Women Championship, the first major European title in club history. During the 2023-24 season, she averaged 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in domestic league play and 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in EuroCup competition.

Gustafson also represents Spain internationally. In March 2026, she was named to the All-Star Five at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 Qualifying Tournament after leading the six-team field in scoring at 14.6 points per game and helping Spain clinch a berth in the 2026 World Cup.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026

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