Portland Fire Introduces In-Arena Entertainment Team for 2026 Season

Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced its in-arena entertainment team for the 2026 season, featuring a dynamic lineup that will bring energy, connection, and excitement to every Fire home game. Emmy and Telly Award-winning personality Tra'Renee will serve as the team's in-arena emcee, joined by veteran public address announcer Jef Lucero and in-arena DJ, Zyah Belle. Jasmine Shannon will lead the Firewerks dance team as the head coach.

With more than 30 years of experience and often referred to as "the voice of Portland, Oregon," Tra'Renee will serve as the central voice of the Fire's gameday experience. An Emmy and Telly Award-winning television and radio personality, the "Tra'Renee in the Midday" host is known for her strong ability to connect with audiences and elevate live events.

Lucero brings nearly 20 years of experience as a PA announcer, including four previous seasons with the Seattle Storm. Best known for his clear, authoritative delivery and preparation, he will anchor the basketball information delivery for fans. Lucero regularly emcees a wide range of athletic and community events, while also working as a state government planner.

Belle, a Vallejo, California-based singer-songwriter, DJ, and performing artist, blends neo-soul, R&B, hip-hop, and global sounds into immersive, live experiences. Inspired by strong family influences and rooted in church music, Belle brings both warmth and innovation into her work, with previous experience working alongside top artists in the music space.

Shannon is a dancer, choreographer, and performance manager who began performing at just six years old, eventually going pro at 21. After three seasons performing for the NBA, she transitioned into the commercial dance industry, working alongside major artists and performing on some of the world's biggest stages. She also works with various NBA and collegiate programs, leading choreography and workshops focused on movement and performance development.

Making their debut this season, Firewerks will energize the crowd throughout the year, with high-impact performances and fan engagement, helping to define the Fire's home-court atmosphere for each home game.

For more information on Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







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