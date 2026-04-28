Postgame Notes: Min vs Nigeria (4.27.26)

Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX (2-0) 88, NIGERIA WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM (0-2) 79

April 27, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Courtey Williams posted 17 points on 7-of-9 (77.8%) shooting from the floor, including going 2-of-2 from deep, with 13 of the guard's points coming in the first quarter.

Olivia Miles added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in 19.5 minutes of play during her second WNBA game.

In 10 minutes off the bench, rookie Lani White added 11 points and two rebounds.

Nia Coffey recorded 10 points on 4-of-8 (50.0%) shooting from the field while also adding three rebounds, an assist and a block.

Team Notes

Minnesota shot 29-of-59 (49.1%) from the floor tonight, also keeping Nigeria to just 24-of-60 (40.0%) from the field.

The Lynx outscored their opponent in both fast break points (13-7) and second chance points (8-7), for the second time this preseason.

Tonight's game included six lead changes and five ties, with Minnesota enjoying the largest lead of the night (15).







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