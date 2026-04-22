Minnesota Lynx Name Victory+ New Local Streaming Partner, Expanding Free Access for Fans Amid WNBA's Surging Growth

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - At a pivotal moment for the Women's National Basketball Association - marked by historic league growth, a new collective bargaining agreement, and unprecedented momentum for women's sports, the Minnesota Lynx today announced an agreement with Victory+ as the club's new local streaming partner. The deal will deliver free streaming access to all locally distributed Lynx regular season and preseason games, reaffirming the organization's commitment to accessibility as the league enters its next era.

As the WNBA accelerates into a period of rapid expansion, with rising investment, visibility and player impact, the Lynx are prioritizing access as a foundational strategy for long-term growth. This partnership removes traditional barriers and meets fans where they are, ensuring Lynx basketball remains easy to find and easy to watch.

Under the agreement, all regionally distributed games will stream on Victory+, a modern sports platform built to fuel fandom and redefine how fans engage with teams. The partnership reflects the Lynx's belief that as the league grows, the responsibility to broaden reach, grow future fans, and strengthen connection must grow with it.

"This is a defining moment for the WNBA and our players," said Lynx & Timberwolves CEO Matt Caldwell. "As the WNBA enters a new era of growth following the CBA, access matters more than ever. We heard clearly from fans about how and where they watch, and Victory+ allows us to remove barriers and make Lynx basketball more accessible than ever before. This is about growing the game the right way."

Through Victory+, fans can stream live games across smart TVs and mobile devices, delivering a seamless, high-quality viewing experience. The platform will also feature an always-on Lynx content hub, offering game highlights and recaps, behind-the-scenes storytelling, player features and real-time creator-led content - bringing fans closer to the personalities shaping the league both on and off the court. The Lynx's on-air talent will be announced at a later date.

"Victory+ is built to serve fans," said Neil Gruninger, President and CEO of A Parent Media Co. Inc., which owns Victory+. "The Lynx share our belief that passion should be the only requirement for entry. Together, we're moving beyond the broadcast to build a 24/7 community that turns every play into a conversation and every viewer into a participant."

Partnership highlights include:

Barrier-free access: Fans can watch all locally distributed Lynx games at no cost through the Victory+ app.

Easy to find, easy to watch: Available across major smart TV and mobile streaming platforms, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, iOS and Amazon Fire TV.

Fan-first model: Designed to remove traditional access barriers and align with how today's fans discover and consume the game.

Exclusive Lynx storytelling: A dedicated team hub featuring highlights, features, behind-the-scenes content and player-driven storytelling, available to fans inside and outside the regional territory.

Modern technology and experience: High-quality production paired with direct-to-consumer streaming technology built for scale and engagement.

A growing women's sports ecosystem: In addition to current partnerships with the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys, Victory+ features a robust portfolio of women's professional sports, including the National Women's Soccer League, Women's National Football Conference, and League One Volleyball.







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