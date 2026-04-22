Minnesota Lynx Announce 2026 Broadcast Schedule
Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced their broadcast schedule for the 2026 WNBA season. ION will nationally televise five Minnesota games each Friday throughout the 2026 season, with additional networks ABC, CBS, ESPN, NBA TV, NBC, Peacock, Prime Video and USA Network carrying the team's remaining 23 national broadcasts, for a total of 28 nationally televised games. Victory+ will become Minnesota's exclusive local streaming home, carrying all three preseason games and 26 fully produced regular season contests on its free, easy to access platform.
The 2026 season features 44 regular season games from May 10 through Sept. 24, with the Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase running June 1-17.
Minnesota's schedule includes 28 nationally televised games, up from 21 in the 2025 season, that will air on ABC (June 6 vs. Seattle, July 11 vs. New York, Aug. 2 vs. Indiana), CBS (May 23 at Chicago, June 13 at Las Vegas, June 28 at Dallas, Aug. 8 vs. Las Vegas and Aug. 15 at Las Vegas), ESPN (Sept. 22 at Indiana) and ION (May 29 at Chicago, June 19 at Golden State, July 3 at New York, Aug. 21 at Washington and Sept. 18 vs. New York). Additionally, games will air on NBC (Aug. 9 vs. Dallas), Peacock (June 1 at Phoenix, July 13 vs. Phoenix) and USA Network (May 27 vs. Atlanta, July 8 at Connecticut, July 20 at Seattle, Aug. 19 at Golden State, Aug. 24 vs. Golden State, Sept. 24 vs. Indiana). Prime Video will stream three games (May 14 at Dallas, June 4 vs. Golden State and Aug. 6 vs. Los Angeles), and NBA TV will carry two games (June 21 vs. Washington and Aug. 30 at Atlanta).
Tickets for all 22 regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets. To view a complete 2026 Lynx schedule, click here.
The Lynx mobile app allows fans to stay connected to the team all season long. Find and manage tickets, game day information, schedule, scores and stats and exclusive player content all within the app. Download the Lynx app here. Follow @minnesotalynx on X, @minnesotalynx on Instagram and @MinnesotaLynx on Facebook.
Through Victory+, fans can stream live games across smart TVs and mobile devices, delivering a seamless, high-quality viewing experience. The platform will also feature an always-on Lynx content hub, offering game highlights and recaps, behind-the-scenes storytelling, player features and real-time creator-led content, bringing fans closer to the personalities shaping the league both on and off the court.
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