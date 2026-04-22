Spotify and the New York Liberty Announce Landmark Multi-Year Music Partnership

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - Spotify and the New York Liberty today announced a multi-year partnership that will make Spotify the Official Music Partner of the New York Liberty. As Spotify's first official team partnership in the United States, the collaboration will seamlessly integrate music across every layer of the Liberty fan and game-day experience, building on a uniquely New York environment where music, basketball, and culture come together.

Rooted in a shared belief that music and basketball are deeply intertwined, the partnership will come to life through in-game activations, player storytelling, and on-court branding during locally broadcasted games, bringing Spotify directly into the game day experience. The season will tip off on May 8 with a home opener block party presented by Spotify to celebrate the partnership launch and the start of the Liberty season.

Liberty mascot, Ellie the Elephant, will also headline select Spotify-led activations at Barclays Center, and the Liberty will debut an official Spotify playlist featuring songs produced by the organization, alongside tracks that resonate with fans, refreshed throughout the season as a dynamic soundtrack for fans.

Matthew Luhks, Senior Director, Global Marketing, Spotify said: "We know what's possible at the intersection of music and sport. This partnership is about bringing that energy into the live game experience for the Liberty's incredible fans. The Liberty are at the center of a culture where music and basketball already go hand in hand, and we're here to turn that into something fans can feel every game."

The partnership also creates a platform for New York Liberty players to share their relationship with music with fans. Select players will contribute to Spotify content, capturing the role music plays in their preparation, competition, and identity, a dimension of athlete storytelling that has made Spotify a destination for fans who want to get closer to the athletes they follow.

"Basketball and music have always been deeply connected, and there is no place where that comes to life more than New York. Music is an essential part of how our players prepare, how our fans connect, and how we bring the game day experience to life at Barclays Center," said Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty. "This partnership with Spotify allows us to tap directly into that energy, creating new ways for our players and fans to express themselves and connect with each other. As we continue to build the Liberty into one of the most culturally relevant brands in sports, we're focused on experiences that live at the intersection of sport, culture, and community, and Spotify is the perfect partner to help us do that."

New York Liberty home games at Barclays Center will serve as the primary activation environment for the first year of the partnership, with in-arena signage, digital touchpoints, and game-day experiences all carrying the Spotify co-brand. The partnership will also include integration in the Liberty's Seafoam Central newsletter and email communications to keep fans connected to playlist updates and exclusive offers throughout the season.







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