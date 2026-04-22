Indiana Fever to Feature in WNBA Record 44 out of 44 National Television Games in 2026
Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Today, the WNBA announced the complete national broadcast schedule for the 2026 season, with the Indiana Fever featured on national television in each of their 44 games, marking a franchise high for most national TV games in Fever history, as well as the most for a single team in WNBA history. Additionally, the Fever are the only team across the league to have 100 percent of their games on national broadcast this season.
With increased broadcast partners, Fever games will be aired across the league's portfolio of broadcast partners including four games on ABC, six games on ESPN, two games on NBC, three games on Peacock, seven games on ION, eight games on Prime Video, four games on CBS, nine games on USA, and one game on NBA TV.
Tip off times for four games were also updated as part of the announcement, with May 13 now scheduled for 7:30 p.m., June 8 now at 7 p.m., June 24 now at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 8 now at 2:30 p.m., and June 15 now at 5 p.m. (all times ET.)
Single-game and group tickets for the 2026 Fever season are now available, with more information at FeverBasketball.com/Tickets.
The Fever's 2026 local broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.
Complete 2026 Indiana Fever Schedule
Date Opponent Venue Time (ET) Broadcast
Sat., May 9 Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse 1 p.m. ABC
Wed., May 13 Los Angeles Sparks* Crypto.com Arena 10:30 p.m. USA
Fri., May 15 Washington Mystics Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. ION
Sun., May 17 Seattle Storm Gainbridge Fieldhouse 6 p.m. Peacock
Wed., May 20 Portland Fire Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. USA
Fri., May 22 Golden State Valkyries Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. ION
Thurs., May 28 Golden State Valkyries Chase Center 10 p.m. Prime Video
Sat., May 30 Portland Fire Moda Center 8 p.m. CBS
Thurs., June 4 Atlanta Dream (cc) Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. Prime Video
Sat., June 6 New York Liberty (cc) Barclays Center 8 p.m. CBS
Mon., June 8 Washington Mystics (cc) * CareFirst Arena 7 p.m. Peacock
Thurs., June 11 Chicago Sky (cc) Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. Prime Video
Sat., June 13 Connecticut Sun (cc) Mohegan Sun Arena 6 p.m. Peacock
Tues., June 16 Toronto Tempo (cc) Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. USA
Thurs., June 18 Atlanta Dream Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. Prime Video
Sat., June 20 Atlanta Dream Gateway Center Arena 1 p.m. ABC
Mon., June 22 Phoenix Mercury Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. USA
Wed., June 24 Phoenix Mercury* Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. USA
Sat., June 27 Los Angeles Sparks Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. CBS
Sun., July 5 Las Vegas Aces T-Mobile Arena^ 7 p.m. ESPN
Wed., July 8 Los Angeles Sparks Crypto.com Arena 10 p.m. USA
Thurs., July 9 Phoenix Mercury Mortgage Matchup Center 10 p.m. Prime Video
Sun., July 12 Las Vegas Aces Michelob ULTRA Arena 9 p.m. NBC
Wed., July 15 Golden State Valkyries Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. USA
Fri., July 17 Seattle Storm Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. ION
Sat., July 18 New York Liberty Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. CBS
Wed., July 22 Connecticut Sun Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. USA
Tues., July 28 Seattle Storm Climate Pledge Arena 9:30 p.m. ESPN
Fri., July 31 Portland Fire Moda Center 10 p.m. ION
Sun., Aug. 2 Minnesota Lynx Target Center 1 p.m. ABC
Thurs., Aug. 6 Las Vegas Aces Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. Prime Video
Sat., Aug. 8 Chicago Sky* United Center^ 2:30 p.m. ABC
Tues., Aug. 11 New York Liberty Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Fri., Aug. 14 Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. ION
Sun., Aug. 16 Atlanta Dream* Gateway Center Arena 5 p.m. ESPN
Tues., Aug. 18 Toronto Tempo Scotiabank Arena^ 7 p.m. ESPN
Thurs., Aug. 20 Dallas Wings American Airlines Center^ 8 p.m. Prime Video
Sat., Aug. 22 New York Liberty Barclays Center 7 p.m. Prime Video
Sun., Aug. 23 Chicago Sky Wintrust Arena 7 p.m. NBC
Fri., Aug. 28 Connecticut Sun Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. ION
Fri., Sept. 18 Toronto Tempo Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:30 p.m. ION
Sun., Sept. 20 Washington Mystics Gainbridge Fieldhouse 4 p.m. NBA TV
Tues., Sept. 22 Minnesota Lynx Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. ESPN
Thurs., Sept. 24 Minnesota Lynx Target Center 8 p.m. USA
* Time Change
^Indicates game moved to different venue
(cc) Indicates Commissioner's Cup Game
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 22, 2026
- Toronto Tempo Announce 2026 Theme Nights - Toronto Tempo
- Minnesota Lynx Announce 2026 Broadcast Schedule - Minnesota Lynx
- WNBA Unveils National Broadcast Schedule for Its 30th Regular Season - WNBA
- Las Vegas Aces to Have 33 of 44 Games Broadcast Nationally in 2026, with Every Game Slated to Air Locally - Las Vegas Aces
- Storm 2026 National Broadcast Schedule Unveiled - Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever to Feature in WNBA Record 44 out of 44 National Television Games in 2026 - Indiana Fever
- Phoenix Mercury Set 2026 National Broadcast Schedule - Phoenix Mercury
- Sparks Announce Franchise-Record 31 Nationally Broadcast Games Set for 2026 - Los Angeles Sparks
- Connecticut Sun Announce 2026 Broadcast Schedule and Broadcast Team - Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings Announce 2026 Broadcast and Streaming Schedule - Dallas Wings
- Golden State Valkyries Announce National Television Broadcast Schedule - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries Announce CBS Bay Area as TV Media Rights Partner and On-Air Talent - Golden State Valkyries
- Dallas Wings Waive Pair - Dallas Wings
- Minnesota Lynx Name Victory+ New Local Streaming Partner, Expanding Free Access for Fans Amid WNBA's Surging Growth - Minnesota Lynx
- Spotify and the New York Liberty Announce Landmark Multi-Year Music Partnership - New York Liberty
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