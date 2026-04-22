Indiana Fever to Feature in WNBA Record 44 out of 44 National Television Games in 2026

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Today, the WNBA announced the complete national broadcast schedule for the 2026 season, with the Indiana Fever featured on national television in each of their 44 games, marking a franchise high for most national TV games in Fever history, as well as the most for a single team in WNBA history. Additionally, the Fever are the only team across the league to have 100 percent of their games on national broadcast this season.

With increased broadcast partners, Fever games will be aired across the league's portfolio of broadcast partners including four games on ABC, six games on ESPN, two games on NBC, three games on Peacock, seven games on ION, eight games on Prime Video, four games on CBS, nine games on USA, and one game on NBA TV.

Tip off times for four games were also updated as part of the announcement, with May 13 now scheduled for 7:30 p.m., June 8 now at 7 p.m., June 24 now at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 8 now at 2:30 p.m., and June 15 now at 5 p.m. (all times ET.)

Single-game and group tickets for the 2026 Fever season are now available, with more information at FeverBasketball.com/Tickets.

The Fever's 2026 local broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Complete 2026 Indiana Fever Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time (ET) Broadcast

Sat., May 9 Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse 1 p.m. ABC

Wed., May 13 Los Angeles Sparks* Crypto.com Arena 10:30 p.m. USA

Fri., May 15 Washington Mystics Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. ION

Sun., May 17 Seattle Storm Gainbridge Fieldhouse 6 p.m. Peacock

Wed., May 20 Portland Fire Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. USA

Fri., May 22 Golden State Valkyries Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. ION

Thurs., May 28 Golden State Valkyries Chase Center 10 p.m. Prime Video

Sat., May 30 Portland Fire Moda Center 8 p.m. CBS

Thurs., June 4 Atlanta Dream (cc) Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. Prime Video

Sat., June 6 New York Liberty (cc) Barclays Center 8 p.m. CBS

Mon., June 8 Washington Mystics (cc) * CareFirst Arena 7 p.m. Peacock

Thurs., June 11 Chicago Sky (cc) Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. Prime Video

Sat., June 13 Connecticut Sun (cc) Mohegan Sun Arena 6 p.m. Peacock

Tues., June 16 Toronto Tempo (cc) Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. USA

Thurs., June 18 Atlanta Dream Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. Prime Video

Sat., June 20 Atlanta Dream Gateway Center Arena 1 p.m. ABC

Mon., June 22 Phoenix Mercury Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. USA

Wed., June 24 Phoenix Mercury* Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. USA

Sat., June 27 Los Angeles Sparks Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. CBS

Sun., July 5 Las Vegas Aces T-Mobile Arena^ 7 p.m. ESPN

Wed., July 8 Los Angeles Sparks Crypto.com Arena 10 p.m. USA

Thurs., July 9 Phoenix Mercury Mortgage Matchup Center 10 p.m. Prime Video

Sun., July 12 Las Vegas Aces Michelob ULTRA Arena 9 p.m. NBC

Wed., July 15 Golden State Valkyries Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. USA

Fri., July 17 Seattle Storm Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. ION

Sat., July 18 New York Liberty Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. CBS

Wed., July 22 Connecticut Sun Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. USA

Tues., July 28 Seattle Storm Climate Pledge Arena 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Fri., July 31 Portland Fire Moda Center 10 p.m. ION

Sun., Aug. 2 Minnesota Lynx Target Center 1 p.m. ABC

Thurs., Aug. 6 Las Vegas Aces Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. Prime Video

Sat., Aug. 8 Chicago Sky* United Center^ 2:30 p.m. ABC

Tues., Aug. 11 New York Liberty Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Fri., Aug. 14 Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. ION

Sun., Aug. 16 Atlanta Dream* Gateway Center Arena 5 p.m. ESPN

Tues., Aug. 18 Toronto Tempo Scotiabank Arena^ 7 p.m. ESPN

Thurs., Aug. 20 Dallas Wings American Airlines Center^ 8 p.m. Prime Video

Sat., Aug. 22 New York Liberty Barclays Center 7 p.m. Prime Video

Sun., Aug. 23 Chicago Sky Wintrust Arena 7 p.m. NBC

Fri., Aug. 28 Connecticut Sun Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. ION

Fri., Sept. 18 Toronto Tempo Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:30 p.m. ION

Sun., Sept. 20 Washington Mystics Gainbridge Fieldhouse 4 p.m. NBA TV

Tues., Sept. 22 Minnesota Lynx Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8 p.m. ESPN

Thurs., Sept. 24 Minnesota Lynx Target Center 8 p.m. USA

* Time Change

^Indicates game moved to different venue

(cc) Indicates Commissioner's Cup Game







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