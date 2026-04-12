Katie Lou Samuelson Returns to Seattle for 2026 Season

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the signing of free agent, Katie Lou Samuelson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Lou brings length, versatility and the ability to stretch the floor, all extremely valuable skillsets for our team," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "She has attacked her recovery and rehab with determination and focus on returning to play at a high level. We're excited to have Lou back on the court this season and know she'll make an immediate impact."

Samuelson signed a one-year contract with the Storm on February 21, 2025, but was out the entire season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury she suffered during training camp. The 6-foot-3 forward spent the 2024 season with the Indiana Fever, where she played in 37 games and averaged 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. In 2022, Samuelson played for the Los Angeles Sparks, where she averaged a career high of 9.7 points per game and shot 35.2% from three. During her first stint with the Storm in 2021, Samuelson averaged 7.0 points and posted career-bests in field goal percentage (45.6%) and rebounds per game (3.5). She was also a member of the Storm's inaugural Commissioner's Cup championship team.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.