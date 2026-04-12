Sparks Re-Sign Forward Emma Cannon
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks today announced the re-signing of veteran forward Emma Cannon.
"Emma brings a veteran presence that you can't quantify but absolutely feel," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "Her professionalism, voice in the locker room and ability to connect this group make her an important part of our foundation. We're excited to have her back."
In February 2025, Cannon was originally signed by the Sparks. She went on to play in 21 games during the campaign, averaging 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 50.8% overall and 38.9% from beyond the arc.
The 6-foot-2 forward's WNBA career has spanned seven seasons with five teams. In 135 regular-season contests (13 starts), Cannon averages 5.1 points (48.4 FG% / 37.4 3PT% / 71.4 FT%) and 3.0 rebounds per game. The Rochester, New York native's first W action came with the Phoenix Mercury in 2017 after she began her professional career abroad. Since, Cannon has suited up for the Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever. She has competed in 10 WNBA postseason matches, including recording 17 points and five rebounds for the Aces on 80.0% shooting in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
Cannon has won two Israeli League championships, two German DBBL championships and two German Cups and was the 2012 Most Valuable Player honors in the SBL, an Australian semi-professional league now known as NBL1 West.
Before transferring to Division II Florida Southern College for her final amateur season, Cannon broke the University of Central Florida's all-time rebounding record. During her Knights career, she made the Conference USA All-Freshman Team and the C-USA First Team and was named MVP of the conference tournament.
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