Toronto Tempo Sign Isabelle Harrison

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed forward Isabelle Harrison.

A veteran WNBA forward known for her physicality, versatility, and consistency, Harrison adds valuable frontcourt depth and experience to the Tempo. Originally selected 12th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2015 WNBA Draft, Harrison enters her tenth WNBA season having contributed across multiple teams throughout her career.

"Isabelle brings toughness, experience, and versatility to our frontcourt," said Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager, Toronto Tempo. "She's a proven professional who understands her role, competes on every possession, and provides valuable depth and leadership as we continue to shape our roster."

Harrison owns career averages of 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 47.5 per cent from the field over her WNBA career. She enjoyed some of her most productive seasons with the Dallas Wings from 2019-2022, including a 2021 campaign in which she averaged 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. On June 30, 2021, Harrison became just the third player in WNBA history to record 20 or more points, eight or more rebounds, and four or more steals off the bench, tying her career high with 23 points.

In 2019, Harrison was named the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year, recognizing her return to form following significant time away from the game. She was also honoured with the WNBA Community Assist Award in 2022, highlighting her impact off the court and continued commitment to community engagement.

"I'm happy to be part of something new and I'm ready to get the season started," said Harrison.

The signing of Harrison continues Toronto's emphasis on building a roster defined by versatility, experience, and competitive toughness ahead of the team's inaugural season.







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