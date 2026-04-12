Toronto Tempo Sign Isabelle Harrison
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed forward Isabelle Harrison.
A veteran WNBA forward known for her physicality, versatility, and consistency, Harrison adds valuable frontcourt depth and experience to the Tempo. Originally selected 12th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2015 WNBA Draft, Harrison enters her tenth WNBA season having contributed across multiple teams throughout her career.
"Isabelle brings toughness, experience, and versatility to our frontcourt," said Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager, Toronto Tempo. "She's a proven professional who understands her role, competes on every possession, and provides valuable depth and leadership as we continue to shape our roster."
Harrison owns career averages of 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 47.5 per cent from the field over her WNBA career. She enjoyed some of her most productive seasons with the Dallas Wings from 2019-2022, including a 2021 campaign in which she averaged 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. On June 30, 2021, Harrison became just the third player in WNBA history to record 20 or more points, eight or more rebounds, and four or more steals off the bench, tying her career high with 23 points.
In 2019, Harrison was named the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year, recognizing her return to form following significant time away from the game. She was also honoured with the WNBA Community Assist Award in 2022, highlighting her impact off the court and continued commitment to community engagement.
"I'm happy to be part of something new and I'm ready to get the season started," said Harrison.
The signing of Harrison continues Toronto's emphasis on building a roster defined by versatility, experience, and competitive toughness ahead of the team's inaugural season.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026
- Valkyries Sign Four Players to Training Camp Contracts - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Land WNBA Champion Ariel Atkins Via Trade - Los Angeles Sparks
- Sparks Sign WNBA All-Star Erica Wheeler - Los Angeles Sparks
- Ty Harris Is Back Home Again in Indiana - Indiana Fever
- Indianapolis Native Tyasha Harris to Join the Indiana Fever - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm Re-Signs All-Defensive Standout Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm
- Dallas Wings Sign Four to Training Camp Contracts - Dallas Wings
- Experienced, Respected Dantas Returns for Fever - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Brazilian Center Damiris Dantas - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Re-Sign Iliana Rupert and Janelle Salaün to Multi-Year Contracts; Cecilia Zandalasini to One Year Deal - Golden State Valkyries
- Chicago Sky Re-Sign Franchise All-Time Leading Scorer, Champion Courtney Vandersloot - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky Acquire Forward Rickea Jackson - Chicago Sky
- Golden State Valkyries Sign WNBA All-Star Forward Gabby Williams to Multi-Year Deal - Golden State Valkyries
- Toronto Tempo Sign Isabelle Harrison - Toronto Tempo
- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Guard Sophie Cunningham - Indiana Fever
- Fever Bring Back Cunningham and Her "Infectious Energy" - Indiana Fever
- 2024 WNBA Champion Kennedy Burke Signs with the Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Tempo Stories
- Toronto Tempo Sign Isabelle Harrison
- Toronto Tempo Sign Six Players to Training Camp Contracts
- Toronto Tempo Sign Julie Allemand to Multi-Year Contract
- Toronto Tempo Sign Brittney Sykes to Multi-Year Contract
- Toronto Tempo Unveil World-Class Locker Rooms Designed for Elite Women Athletes