Experienced, Respected Dantas Returns for Fever

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever revealed on Sunday that a new contract agreement with Damiris Dantas has been met that will keep Dantas with the team. The 10-year pro signs with the Fever following two seasons with the squad in 2024 and 2025. A key player off the Fever bench in an impressive 2025 season agrees to remain with the team ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The 6-foot-4 forward posted averages nearly five points and 2.4 rebounds in 12 minutes per game last season. Dantas shot 30 percent from deep through her two previous seasons with the Fever - a respectable mark that allowed Indiana to stretch the floor while maintaining a physical presence in the post. Her versatility as a post player brings a dynamic wrinkle to the already-potent Indiana offense, and strengthens the Fever defense.

"The ability to play even bigger with [Dantas] and [Aliyah Boston] together, and to be able to play off of one another - anytime you think about different kinds of matchups, potentially playing in a series, you want to have different looks," coach Stephanie White said last season. "And I think what we have right now, what we're building, gives us the opportunity to do that."

The lineup diversity afforded to Indiana with a post player like Dantas opens up the Fever's playbook and feeds into a slew of play styles. Her experience overseas and with different WNBA organizations makes Dantas adaptable, and her commitment to the Fever locks down a key piece of Indiana's bench for the upcoming season.

Dantas' extensive international experience as a member of the Brazilian national team furthers her winning pedigree. She's won gold medals in the Pan American Games, FIBA AmeriCup, and South American Championships. Her WNBA experience includes five WNBA playoffs - three such seasons with the Minnesota Lynx and twice consecutively with the Fever.

Dantas' diverse skillset and 10 years of experience in the WNBA give her invaluable experience to impart on a Fever locker room with championship aspirations.

"I am very happy to sign with the Fever again," Dantas said. "We have built a family over my two seasons here and that makes me excited for this season. I am excited to see all the fans and my teammates again soon!"

"We are very excited to welcome DD back to the Fever this season," Fever GM and COO Amber Cox added. "She is coming off another strong offseason overseas, and we are looking forward to her continuing to be a valuable contributor for us. In addition to everything she brings on the court, DD is a fantastic teammate, contributing to the special culture we want to continue to build."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026

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