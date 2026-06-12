Boston, Clark Make History in Win over Sky

Published on June 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Commissioner's Cup play resumed in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday on the heels of Caitlin Clark's heroic shot to beat the Mystics - and the buzzer - on Monday. The Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 114-106, behind a pair of 30-point double-doubles from Clark and Aliyah Boston.

It marked the first time two WNBA teammates have ever recorded 30-point double-doubles in the same game, as Clark and Boston tallied just the seventh and eighth 30-point double-doubles in Fever franchise history.

"We're good friends," Clark said of Boston. "That always helps. Like, yeah, you can be teammates and play basketball, but if you like, really care for each other and love each other off the court - and I think that goes for our whole team - when you have that bond and you truly get to know somebody and build a relationship with them, like that helps, because when you're on the court, you're going to go through moments of adversity."

Indiana was feeling the pressure of that adversity heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fever trailed by six points, and momentum was swinging in the Sky's direction after an 18-4 run to close the third. Indiana led by as many as 19 points earlier in the contest, but Chicago's Sydney Taylor had a hot hand. Taylor scored 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting through the third quarter.

Indiana was down, 79-73, to open the fourth quarter as Clark earned two consecutive trips to the free throw line. She cut the Chicago lead to two points in the initial 36 seconds of the frame, 79-77.

Clark then sent a pass between two defenders to find Boston, who put away a layup to bring her scoring total to 19 points while knotting the game at 81. Nearly eight minutes remained on the clock, but the momentum was beginning to shift.

An offensive foul on Boston was overturned, and she went on to convert two more layups and a free throw, giving Indiana a three-point lead with under six minutes to go.

The Sky fought back into it, and trailed by just a point when Jacy Sheldon stole the ball and raced down the floor toward the basket. Myisha Hines-Allen pursued her the length of the court, the two rose in tandem toward the basket, and Hines-Allen executed a volleyball spike of Sheldon's shot as the Fieldhouse erupted.

Momentum was firmly with the Fever.

Under four minutes remained, but the result was far from final. Chicago didn't go down easy, and crept back within three points with 19 seconds to play. Still trailing by three, the Sky inbounded the ball with five seconds on the clock. Indiana native Skylar Diggins took the pass from Taylor and drilled a 3-pointer to send it to overtime.

The Fever left no doubt in the extra period as Clark and Boston combined to score 12 of Indiana's 16 overtime points. Boston led the Fever with a new career-high of 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Clark notched 32 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists. Clark set a new career-high in free throws made as she went 15-for-15 from the stripe.

"Their synergy was just really good," coach Stephanie White said. "I think that their timing - and we talked a lot about being on time in our reads and in our passes - and I felt like tonight in those situations, especially with those two, they were often on time and on target."

Clark is now tied with Fever great Tamika Catchings for most 30-point double-doubles in franchise history with three such performances, and Boston trails the two of them with two 30-point double-doubles of her own.

"They're so young, but they're elite at what they do," White said of Clark and Boston. "...When you have a point guard and you have a center that are special, you can build a team around that."

Clark, Boston, and the Fever are back in action on Saturday in Connecticut as they take on the Sun. The matchup is one of Indiana's final two Commissioner's Cup games.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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