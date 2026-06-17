Indiana Fever Earn Double-Digit Win over Toronto Tempo

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Scoring 113 points, the Indiana Fever set a franchise record for the most points scored in a regulation game, surpassing the previous high of 110 scored against the Dallas Wings on September 15, 2024. The Fever were just one point shy of tying the overall record of 114, set during the overtime win over Washinton on June 11 of this year.

With her assist at 7:54 in the third quarter, Caitlin Clark earned her 23rd career double-double and fourth of the season, doing so in 22:06 minutes, finishing the night with 21 points and 14 assists. Additionally, her double-double is her 21st career points and assist double-double, tied with Chelsea Gray for the fourth-most in WNBA history.

Aliyah Boston earned her fourth-consecutive double-double with 18 points and 11 assists, marking the 46th double-double of her career, the second most in Indiana Fever history, second only to Tamika Catchings who recorded 96 in her legendary career.

Finishing the night with 27 points, Kelsey Mitchell tied Candace Parker and Skylar Diggins for the 13th most 25+ point games in WNBA history.

With 14 total assists, Clark surpassed herself for the second-most assists in a single game in Indiana Fever history. Clark holds both the franchise and WNBA record for most assists in a game with 19, set on July 17, 2025 against the Dallas Wings.

Clark's nine assists in the first half are tied for the second most in a single half in Indiana Fever history, tying a record set by herself against Las Vegas Aces on July 2, 2024. The record for most assists in a single half is 11, also held by Clark and set on July 17, 2024, against the Dallas Wings.

Sophie Cunningham tied her career high for three pointers made, six, tying her previous record set on August 10, 2022, against the Minnesota Lynx then as a member of the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 250+ points and 100+ assists in a season, doing so in 13 games, surpassing the previous record of 17 games set by herself in 2024

The Fever had three players with 20+ points scored, including Caitlin Clark (21), Sophie Cunningham (24) and Kelsey Mitchell (27), marking the second of such games for Indiana this season, the first occurring in this year's season opener against the Dallas Wings.

The win extends the team's current streak to four-straight games, including victories over Washington, Chicago and Connecticut.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026

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