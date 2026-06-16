Sparks Tripped by Golden State

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







The Sparks saw their three-game winning streak snapped by the home Valkyries Monday, 78-58.

Nneka Ogwumike became the fourth player in WNBA history to reach 7,500 career points, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Dearica Hamby recorded a game- high 10 rebounds and surpassed Temeka Johnson for 12th on the Sparks' all-time assists list. The performance marked the 67th game of Hamby's career with 10 or more rebounds, ranking 24th in WNBA history.

Rae Burrell led Los Angeles with 13 points and matched a career-high with three blocks, converting nine of her 10 free-throw attempts.

Cameron Brink scored 10 points on 80.0% shooting from the field (4-for-5), adding two rebounds and one block in 15 minutes off the bench.

Kate Martin posted a +2 rating in 11 minutes against her former team, finishing with three points, three rebounds and two assists.

First Quarter:

The Valkyries opened the game with an 8-0 run and then went on a 9-2 run to lead 17-8 with 2:57 left in the quarter

Kelsey Plum scored a team-high six points (2-for-3 FG, 1-for-1 3PT, 1-for-1 FT) in the first quarter

Ogwumike led the Sparks with three rebounds in the opening quarter, while Hamby paced the team with two assists

Second Quarter:

The Sparks went on a 16- 6 run to cut the Valkyries' lead to 35 -26 at the 3:07 mark

Brink scored a game-high eight points in the second quarter on 100.0% shooting from the field (4-for-4) with a block in six minutes

Erica Wheeler tallied a team-high four assists in the second quarter

In the second quarter, Los Angeles limited Golden State to 20.0% (1-for-5) from beyond the arc

The Valkyries went on a 10-0 run to end the first half starting at 3:07 to make the score 45- 26, Valkyries' advantage

The Sparks shot 57.1% from the field in the second quarter (8-for-14)

Third Quarter:

Los Angeles went on a 9-2 run from the 7:03 to the 5:11 mark to make the score 52-35, Golden State's advantage

Hamby recorded a game-high six points and four rebounds in the third quarter, completing all her attempts from the field (3-for-3)

In the tail end of the third, the Sparks went on an 11-3 run from the 3:37 to the 56-second mark to cut their deficit to 60-47

In the third, Los Angeles limited Golden State to 33.3% (5-for-15) from the field and held the home team scoreless in second chance points

Fourth Quarter:

Burrell led with a team-high seven points in the final quarter

Hamby led with a team-high three rebounds

In the second half, the Sparks outrebounded the Valkyries 20-14 and limited Golden State to 33.3% (11-for-33) from the field and 27.3% (3-for-11) from beyond the arc Pregame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On the Sparks' three -game winning streak:

"Chemistry is such a cliché word, but it's coming together. [We have] three new starters, three new All-Stars joining with [ Kelsey Plum ] and Dearica [ Hamby ] out there. It just takes a minute, but I think we're figuring out what we do well, what gets us in trouble, all [those] things.

I do feel like there's some momentum, but I don't feel like we've hit our stride either, so we're still a work in progress."

On Kate Martin's return to Ballhalla:

"I do believe as a coach the more you talk about something, the bigger deal it gets. So, I'm just checking in with her and seeing how she's doing... I'm sure tonight, there's a lot. She told me it's going to be strange to be on the other bench, but she's a

pro. She wants to compete. I'm sure she'll have those emotions, but she wants to win. She wants the LA Sparks to win tonight."

On facing Golden State's three -point shooting:

"We want to try to maintain our matchups, play two with two if it's a ball screen. When you rotate, they have a way of finding their shooters, and they set you up to where they're going to pick on that low man, the tagging man, and so we've got to be clean... And it's easier said than done, but... the whole point of offense is to create a disadvantage for the defense, and so you're going to be in disadvantaged situations, that's part of it, but we want to try to limit those as much as we can with smart ball pressure, angles, closing out the right way, all that stuff."

NEXT: Los Angeles returns home on Wednesday, June 17th and will face the Minnesota Lynx at 7 p.m at Crypto.com Arena. In six Commissioner's Cup games, the Sparks have raised $12,000 for Brotherhood Crusade.







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