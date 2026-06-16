Valkyries Lead by as Many as 24 Points in Wire-To-Wire Victory over Sparks

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries led by as many as 24 points and never trailed in their 78-58 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center on Monday. The Valkyries had a balanced attack with four players scoring in double figures - Gabby Williams (16 PTS), Kaila Charles (13 PTS), Veronica Burton (12 PTS) and Cecilia Zandalasini (10 PTS) - and nine different players contributing in the scoring column. Golden State did a stellar job defending the Sparks' go-to scorers. They held the WNBA's second-leading scorer Kelsey Plum, averaging 24.8 points per game heading into Monday's contest, to nine points on 3-for-10 shooting and Nneka Ogwumike, who ranks fourth on the all-time scoring list with over 7,500 career points to nine points on 3-for-9 shooting. Collectively, Los Angeles shot just 3-for-21 (14.3 3PT%) from behind the arc and 20-for-60 (33.3 FG%) overall - their 58 points are the fewest allowed by the Valkyries this season.

QUICK START PUTS VALKS UP AS MANY AS 19 POINTS

The Valkyries were dialed in from the opening tip as Kiah Stokes rained in a corner three, Gabby Williams got all the way to the rim for a layup and Veronica Burton hit a top-of-the-key 3-pointer that gave Golden State a quick 8-0 lead. Golden State ended the quarter with just as good a run (8-0) and extended it to 12-0 in the second quarter to take a 19-point lead. The Valkyries were able to hold the Sparks to just 10 points in the opening quarter, two points shy of their fewest points allowed in any quarter in franchise history. The Valkyries led by 19 points at the half, 45-26.

BURTON BECOMES FIRST VALKYRIE TO 1,000 CAREER POINTS

Veronica Burton needed just four points to reach 1,000 for her career and reached that mark in the second quarter. Burton had an early 3-pointer and finished a lefty layup to reach the milestone. She is the all-time leading scorer in Valkyries' history and thus the first player in franchise history to reach the 1,000-point threshold. Burton finished with 12 points, scoring in double figures for the 12th time in 14 games.

CHARLES HIGHLY IMPACTFUL OFF THE BENCH

Kiah Charles did a bit of everything off the bench for the Valkyries, tying a season-high with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting while also tallying eight rebounds and five assists and finishing a plus-15 in 22 minutes. Charles has done most of her damage on the glass for the Valkyries as one of their top rebounders, but on Monday, she reached double figures in scoring for the third time this season and the first time in the last eight games. She splashed in a pair of 3-pointers, one a catch-and-shoot corner three with the shot clock winding down just before halftime and the other off the dribble, using an on-ball screen to size up four-time All-Star Kelsey Plum before launching a rainbow triple over her.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will be back in Ballhalla on Wednesday, hosting Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings at Chase Center. The Wings are fresh off their largest home win in franchise history since moving to Dallas, defeating the defending champion Las Vegas Aces by 30 points, 96-66.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026

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