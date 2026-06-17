Atlanta Dream and Renee Montgomery's C SUITE 21 Launch Retail Collection

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream and C SUITE 21, the lifestyle and empowerment brand founded by Atlanta Dream Vice President and Co-Owner Renee Montgomery, today announced the launch of "Own Your Dream,"a new retail collaboration celebrating the transformative power of sports in shaping the next generation of women leaders.

The exclusive collection will make its debut on June 22 at State Farm Arena during the Atlanta Dream's Celebration of Women and Girls Gameagainst the Toronto Tempo. The collection will be available for purchase at retail locations throughout the arena.

Inspired by Montgomery's groundbreaking journey from WNBA champion to entrepreneur, broadcaster, executive and team owner, the "Own Your Dream" collection celebrates the confidence, leadership and ambition that sports help cultivate in women and girls. Montgomery made history in 2021 as the first former WNBA player to become a professional sports team owner.

The collection also reflects a broader truth supported by research: participation in sports helps develop future leaders. According to research conducted by EY and espnW, 94% of women in C-suite positions played sports, with 52% competing at the collegiate level. Additional studies show that 80% of female executives at Fortune 500 companies played sports growing up, while 71% of women who played sports and later held formal leadership roles advanced into positions such as manager, director, president or C-suite executive.

"Sports gave me the confidence to dream bigger than what I could see in front of me," said Montgomery. "Every step of my journey, from athlete to entrepreneur to owner, has been shaped by lessons I learned on the court. This collection is about encouraging women and girls to embrace their ambitions, trust their abilities and own their dreams, whatever those dreams may be."

The launch aligns with the Dream's commitment to empower women and girls on and off the court. Through community programming, leadership initiatives, and partnerships that elevate women's voices, the organization continues to invest in creating opportunities for future generations to thrive.

"The impact of women's sports extends far beyond the game itself," said Morgan Shaw Parker, Dream president and COO. "This collection tells a powerful story about leadership, confidence and possibility. Renee's journey is proof of what can happen when women are given opportunities to compete, lead and dream boldly."

For tickets to the Atlanta Dream's Celebration of Women and Girls Game on June 22, visit www.atlantadream.com/CSUITE21.







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