Las Vegas Aces Unable to Overcome Early Deficit, Fall 96-66 at Dallas

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The Las Vegas Aces (10-4, 5-1) fell into a 28-point hole in the first half and were never able to recover, dropping a 96-66 contest to the Dallas Wings (9-5, 4-2) on Monday night in College Park Center. Jewell Loyd led the Aces with a season-high 21 points on a season-best 5 3-pointers, while A'ja Wilson tallied 18.

Dallas had 4 players who scored in double figures, led by Arike Ogunbowale's 22.

The Aces are 5-1 in Commissioner's Cup play and have earned $16,000 for the Public Education Fund, the Aces nonprofit partner for the 2026 CC games. Las Vegas' all-time record in Commissioner's Cup games stands at a league-high 33 victories.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 Final

LVA 20 17 16 13 66

DAL 29 27 18 22 96

1st Quarter Highlights (Dallas 29, Las Vegas 20) Las Vegas trailed early and saw itself in its first double-digit hole, 21-11, with 4 minutes left. Despite a 9-3 run to cut it to 4, including 5 points from Wilson, the Wings scored the last 5 points to make it a 9-point game. Las Vegas shot 40% (8-20 FGs), but only 1 of 5 (.200) from distance; the Wings made 62.5% (10-16 FGs) from the floor and hit of 2 of their 4 3-point attempts. Wilson scored 11 points, while Jessica Shepard tallied 10 for Dallas.

2nd Quarter Highlights (Dallas 56, Las Vegas 37) The teams scored 6 points each before Dallas went on a 17-0 tear, including 7 straight from Azzi Fudd, for a 52-26 lead. NaLyssa Smith stopped the bleeding with less than 4 minutes to play before the break to give the Aces its first bucket in over 4 minutes. Dallas scored the next 4 to extend to its largest lead in the first half at 28 with 3 minutes to go. Las Vegas, however, ended the half on a 9-0 spurt to bring the deficit to 19 heading into halftime. Both teams matched their first quarter shooting percentage (.400 for Las Vegas and .625 for Dallas) and both teams netted 4 3s. The disparity at the line was on display at halftime as the Aces earned 5 trips to the stripe in the first half and Dallas was awarded 13 free throw attempts. Loyd led all scorers with 12 points, hitting all 4 of the Aces 3s in the quarter, while Ogunbowale topped Dallas with 8.

3rd Quarter Highlights (Dallas 74, Las Vegas 53) Dallas increased its lead to 27, 68-41 and despite a 12-6 spurt to end the third, the deficit was too much to overcome. Las Vegas hit 44.4% of its shot attempts but missed all 4 from behind the arc, while Dallas was held to 35.3% overall and made 3 of 11 from distance. No Aces player had more than 4 points in the third, while Ogunbowale again had 8.

4th Quarter Highlights (Dallas 96, Las Vegas 66) Looking at a hole to deep to climb out of, and a must-win game on June 17 in order to earn a berth in the Commissioner's Cup championship game, Aces head coach Becky Hammon rested the bulk of her starters most of the fourth period. The Aces hit 5 of 15 attempts from the field and 0 of 7 from deep; Dallas made 9 of 22 overall and just 1 of 7 from 3. Aziaha James led with 8, while no Las Vegas player scored more than 4.

KEY STATS

Las Vegas never led and the game was tied for a total of 59 seconds (2-2 and 4-4 in the first quarter)

Loyd tallied a season-high 21 points, on a season-best 5 3-pointers.

The Aces attempted 9 free throws on 14 Dallas fouls, compared to the Wings' 21 attempts on the Aces' 18 fouls.

The Aces' 66 points scored and 27 field goals made tied a season low, both of which equaled the output against Phoenix on May 9.

The Aces were held to their lowest shooting percentage and defensive rebounding total on the year.

Over the two games against Dallas, the Aces have made 14 of 21 from the line and were whistled for 33 infractions; Dallas went 25 of 43 from the line and was whistled for 30 fouls.

The loss snapped Las Vegas' 6-game winning streak.

FGM-A PCT 3PM-A PCT FTM-A PCT OFF DEF REB AT PF ST TO BK

LVA 27-68 .397 5-21 .238 7-9 .778 7 24 31 24 18 5 14 3

DAL 35-71 .493 10-28 .357 16-21 .762 8 33 41 30 14 10 7 3

Points scored.

In the Paint 2nd Chance Fast Break Off TOs Bench

LVA 40 6 5 8 29

DAL 42 10 12 18 23

GAME NOTES

Wilson has now scored in double figures in a league-leading 38 consecutive games.

With 4 rebounds, Chelsea Gray upped her total to 671 to pass Kayla McBride (669) for the 11th spot in franchise history.

NEXT UP: The Aces face off against the Mercury (4-11, 2-3), marking Las Vegas' first return to Phoenix since winning the 2025 WNBA Championship in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Oct. 10, 2025. It is a must-win game for the Aces in order to clinch a berth in the June 30 Commissioner's Cup championship game. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Mortgage Matchup Center and the game will be broadcast.







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