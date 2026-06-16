Wings Crush Defending Champs

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings defeated the Las Vegas Aces 96-66 Monday night at a sold-out College Park Center. Five Wings scored in double figures led by a game-high 22 points from Arike Ogunbowale. The 30-point margin of victory was the highest for Dallas in Wings-Aces series history. The Wings improve to 9-5 on the year while Aces fall to 10-4, having their winning streak snapped at six games.

After already defeating the Aces this season (May 28 - 95-87), Dallas has secured multiple wins over Las Vegas for the first time since the 2018 season, when the Wings won all three showdowns. Dallas is responsible for half of the Aces' losses this year as they stand at 10-4.

Jessica Shepard flirted with her third triple-double of the year, coming up one assist shy with 15 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists - Shepard previously had 22-20-10 triple-double against Las Vegas earlier this year. Azzi Fudd had the top shooting night of her career, going 8-9 from the field towards 19 points. Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James added 10 points apiece, with Bueckers and Ogunbowale each adding seven assists.

Las Vegas shot a season-low .397 from the field and matched its season low with 66 points. Dallas shot .493 from the field and scored 96 or more points for the fourth time this year. The Wings held the advantage in rebounds (41-31), points in the paint (42-40), second-chance points (10-6) and fast break points (12-5). Dallas committed a season-low eight turnovers and had three players dish seven or more assists for just the second time in franchise history (July 17, 2024). Jewell Loyd led the Aces with 21 points.

The Wings wrap up their stretch of five games in nine days when they visit the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday. Tipoff at Chase Center is set for 9 p.m. CT with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA 29.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Las Vegas Loyd (21) Smith (6) Gray (9)

Dallas Ogunbowale (22) Shepard (15) Shepard (9)

First Quarter: Dallas 29, Las Vegas 20

The Wings sent out the starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Azzi Fudd, Awak Kuier and Jessica Shepard for the first time this season. The lineup is the fourth unique lineup used this season by Dallas. Kuier made her first start for the Wings since Sept. 5, 2023.

Kuier and Shepard traded baskets to give the Wings a 12-6 lead with 6:26 remaining in the opening stanza. Dallas jumped out to a 10-point lead, 21-11, with a basket from Shepard at 3:51. Signed by the Wings on June 14, Sug Sutton checked in for the first time at the 4:26 mark of the first quarter. Maddy Siegrist checked into the game for the first time at the 2:05 mark and drained a triple with 30 seconds remaining to give the Wings a seven-point advantage, 27-20. Aziaha James stole a pass and quickly laid it up to give the Wings a 29-20 lead after one quarter of play. Shepard led the Wings in the first frame with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Dallas shot 62.5% from the field in the opening quarter.

Second Quarter: Dallas 27, Las Vegas 17

The Wings caught fire in the second with four consecutive triples leading to a 17-0 run and built the lead to 26, 52-26, with 4:01 remaining in the first half. Four Wings scored during the scoring run led by Fudd with seven points and Ogunbowale, who knocked down two from deep. The Aces would cut the Wings' lead to 19 after a 9-0 run between 2:38 to 1:13.

The Wings shot a blistering 62.5% from the field in the second stanza, hitting 10-of-16 shots from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc to take a 19-point lead into the half, 56-37. Dallas dished out 18 assists on their first 20 baskets and added 12 points off of seven Las Vegas turnovers. Eight Wings scored in the opening half with Shepard leading the way with 13 and Fudd and Ogunbowale each chipping in 11.

Third Quarter: Dallas 18, Las Vegas 16

Bueckers added the first five points for the Wings in the third stanza, pushing her into double digits. Ogunbowale followed suit by adding straight points of her own following a Fudd floater, bringing the Dallas lead to 27, 68-41, with 5:22 remaining.

Las Vegas went on an 8-1 run to cut the Dallas lead to 20 points before Fudd drilled a 19-footer at 2:28 to stifle their momentum. Ogunbowale chipped her fourth triple of the game with 48 seconds remaining after a Kuier offensive board. Dallas took a 21-point lead into the final frame, 74-53, after draining three more shots from beyond the arc, bringing their total through three quarters to nine.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 22, Las Vegas 13

Fudd opened the final frame by adding her seventh field goal of the night. She drained 89% of her shots overall, a career-high in field goal percentage. With the Ogunbowale triple at 6:42 the Wings eclipsed ten made three-pointers in a game for the sixth time this season.

Sutton knocked down her first basket in a Wings uniform at 2:53, growing the Dallas lead to 24, 86-62. The basket sparked a 9-0 run for Dallas that extended their lead to 29, 91-62, with 1:23 remaining in the game. Dallas would take a 30-point lead thanks to James converting an and-one opportunity, pushing her into double figures and capping off a dominant victory for the Wings, 96-66.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026

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