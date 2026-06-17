Fever Hold Momentum in Sixth-Straight Home Win

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Kelsey Mitchell was fully feeling the growing pains of the season at Monday's Fever practice. The Fever had fumbled late-game leads in all three of their most recent games despite pulling out a win in each of them, and Mitchell was invested in an improved level of focus come Tuesday's matchup with Toronto.

"I just want to be a little sharper," she said after Monday's practice.

Mitchell was sharp in her dissection of the Toronto defense on Tuesday as she led the Fever to a 113-91 win over the Tempo. It marked Indiana's fourth straight win, and sixth consecutive win in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mitchell notched a team-high 27 points on 9-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-4 from long range.

The Fever led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but Toronto cut the lead to just three points by halftime.

"You can never really get too comfortable," Mitchell said postgame. "Especially not in this league...I think that sometimes we kind of waver in our mentality when things are not going the best, and I think that as a group, we've just got to keep believing and pouring into each other."

Indiana held on to its lead on Tuesday, and finished with more than 100 points for the fourth time this season. The 113 points the Fever scored are a franchise high for a non-overtime game.

"I think our team's just starting to catch a little bit of rhythm," Sophie Cunningham said on Tuesday. "We're seeing what works [and] we're sharing the ball."

Cunningham contributed 24 points to the Fever win on Tuesday as she shot 6-of-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. Her six 3-point makes are a season-best and tie her career-best for 3-point makes in a single game.

Cunningham, who missed Indiana's game against the Chicago Sky with an elbow injury, received treatment for that injury and is 9-for-11 from deep in the two games since.

"She's tough as nails," coach Stephanie White said of Cunningham. "She's somebody who never complains."

Cunningham has given Indiana a spark off the bench as she delivers nearly nine points per game. Two Fever players joined Cunningham with over 20 points on Tuesday - Mitchell (27) and Caitlin Clark (21). Clark recorded a 21-point, 14-assist double-double, and Aliyah Boston recorded her fourth straight double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the Fever win.

"I feel like as our offensive execution has continued to improve, it's also helped our defense take some pressure off of us to be perfect," White said. "I think we'll continue to close the gap. We're not where we need to be, but we're making strides and getting there."

The Fever are back in action on Thursday as they host the Atlanta Dream in the final game of a two-game homestand. They'll look to protect their six-game home win streak against a strong Eastern Conference foe as they take on the 9-4 Dream on Thursday, June 18, 7:30 PM ET.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026

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