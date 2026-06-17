A'ja Wilson Earns 30th Career Western Conference Player of the Week Honor

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK - After leading the Las Vegas Aces to a 3-0 record over the past week, M'VP A'ja Wilson earned her 30th career Western Conference Player of the Week honor for games played from June 8-14. It is her second of the season after she first collected the award on May 17.

Wilson owns the most weekly honors in Western Conference history, ahead of Candace Parker's 26, and trails just Tina Charles, who was dubbed Eastern Conference Player of the Week a league-leading 33 times in her career, on the WNBA all-time list.

In leading the Aces to not only a 3-0 mark, but a victory over then No. 1 Minnesota Lynx, Wilson averaged a league second-best 30.0 ppg and league-high 2.7 bpg to go with 9.0 rpg and 4.7 apg, while shooting 53.7% from the field, 55.6% from 3-point and 84.4% from the line. Further, Wilson posted a pair of double-doubles, produced two 30-point games and extended her league-leading streak of consecutive 20-point games to 11.

Aces 101, Seattle 91 (June 8) In finishing with game-highs of 34 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 9 assists in a 101-91 win over Seattle in Las Vegas, Wilson became the fastest player to score 6,000 points in W history. Wilson shot an efficient 10 of 19 from the field, 3 of 5 from distance and was 11 of 13 from the line.

Aces 105, Fire 89 (June 11) Wilson scored a game-high 32 points in a 105-89 win at Portland. She made 10 of 20 from the field, 1 of 2 from distance and 11 of 13 from the line to go with 4 assists and a pair of blocked shots.

Aces 100, Lynx 97 (June 13) Wilson produced a team-high 24-point, 10-rebound double-double in helping the Aces edge Minnesota 100-97 in Las Vegas to put the Aces in the No. 1 position in league standings in what was a must-win Commissioner's Cup contest. She shot 9 of 15 from the floor, 1 of 2 behind the arc and 5 of 6 from the line, while being credited with 2 steals and 3 blocked shots. Further, Wilson made several key plays down the stretch, including a block on a potential game-tying jumper in the final 2 minutes and a pair of go-ahead free throws with 20.5 seconds left.

The Aces, who are 10-4 overall and 5-1 in Commissioner's Cup games, conclude CC play Wednesday night in Phoenix. With a win, the Aces will play for the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship against New York on June 30. After Phoenix, the Aces return home for a three-game stand on June 21 versus Golden State, June 23 versus New York and June 25 versus Dallas. Limited Tickets are still available for purchase for all three games, but don't wait to purchase yours as the Aces are on a 53-game sellout streak at Michelob ULTRA Arena and anticipate continuing that streak throughout the season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026

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