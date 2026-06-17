Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings Commissioner's Cup - 6/17/26

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries continue their home stand, hosting Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings at Chase Center on Wednesday. The Valkyries and Wings both are coming off substantial wins as Golden State defeated the Los Angeles Sparks by 20 points and Dallas beat the defending champion Las Vegas Aces by 30 points. Including the Minnesota Lynx's 33-point win over the Portland Fire, Monday marked the first time since 2017 that three WNBA teams have earned 20-plus point wins on the same day.

Valkyries vs. Wings

Wednesday, June 17 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries led by as many as 24 points and never trailed in their 78-58 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center on Monday. The Valkyries had a balanced attack with four players scoring in double figures - Gabby Williams (16 PTS), Kaila Charles (13 PTS), Veronica Burton (12 PTS) and Cecilia Zandalasini (10 PTS) - and nine different players contributing in the scoring column. Golden State did a stellar job defending the Sparks' go-to scorers. They held the WNBA's leading scorer Kelsey Plum, averaging 26.6 points per game heading into Monday's contest, to nine points on 3-for-10 shooting and Nneka Ogwumike, who ranks fourth on the all-time scoring list with over 7,500 career points to nine points on 3-for-9 shooting. Collectively, Los Angeles shot just 3-for-21 (14.3 3PT%) from behind the arc and 20-for-60 (33.3 FG%) overall - their 58 points are the fewest allowed by the Valkyries this season. » Full Game Recap

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: The Valkyries are third in the league in opponent field goal percentage, holding their opponents to 41.9 percent shooting from the field. Golden State showcased its stifling defense against the Sparks on Monday, holding them to an opponent-low 58 points and just 33.3 percent shooting overall.

Wings: The Wings have back-to-back first overall picks in their backcourt with Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. Bueckers has become significantly more efficient in her sophomore season after winning Rookie of the Year in Year 1. She went from shooting 33.1 percent from three on 3.3 attempts per game up to 42.6 percent from downtown on 4.7 attempts per contest. Fudd has also made her most substantial contributions as a 3-point shooter, ranking second among rookies in points per game (12.9 PPG) and made 3-pointers per game (1.7 3PM) while shooting 38.6 percent from deep (4.4 3PA).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026

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