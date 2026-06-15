Sparks Announce Partnership with State Street Investment Management Partner and SPY as Official ETF Partner

Published on June 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks today announced a new partnership with State Street Investment Management and its SPY exchange-traded fund (ETF), naming the global asset manager the team's official investment management partner and SPY the team's official ETF partner.

"We are proud to partner with State Street Investment Management, a company that shares our commitment to leadership, innovation and investing in the future," said LA Sparks President Stacy Johns. "This partnership goes beyond visibility; it's about creating meaningful impact in our community and aligning with a brand that understands the power of women's sports and the influence of the Sparks organization."

"We're incredibly excited to partner with the LA Sparks, a historic organization that represents leadership, legacy and lasting impact," said Anna Paglia, Chief Business Officer of State Street Investment Management. "Through SPY, we've helped generations of investors access the market, and this partnership is a powerful way to connect that legacy of innovation with new audiences and the Los Angeles community."

Through the partnership, State Street Investment Management and SPY branding will feature prominently in the Sparks' arena, including top-placement pole pad signage on the front panel and LED signage throughout Sparks home games at Crypto.com Arena. The collaboration will also highlight SPY's role as one of the most widely recognized ETFs, connecting fans to investing through co-branded content and year-round engagement across Sparks digital and social platforms.

The partnership brings together two organizations committed to empowering future generations, advancing leadership and creating greater opportunities for women both on and off the court. The Sparks continue to build momentum through strategic partnerships that align with the organization's mission to inspire, elevate and connect with fans across Los Angeles and beyond.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 15, 2026

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