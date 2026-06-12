Wings Top Phoenix in Commissioner's Cup Contest

Published on June 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Tonight the Dallas Wings got back into the win column with an 85-70 win over the Phoenix Mercury in front of a sold out crowd at College Park Center. With the win, Dallas moves to 8-4 on the season and 3-1 in Commissioner's Cup play, while Phoenix drops to 4-10 and 2-3 in Commissioner's Cup action.

Paige Bueckers led the Wings in the win, notching a season-high 31 points, along with six rebounds, five assists and one steal, while shooting 70% (14/20) in 32 minutes of action. The outing marks her third 30-point game of her career and first since setting the rookie scoring record of 44 points against the Los Angeles Sparks last season.

Bueckers eclipsed 900 career points in the game, tying Elena Delle Donne for sixth fastest in WNBA history to achieve the feat (48 games). She also joins A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart as the only players in WNBA history to record at least 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and 14 field goals while shooting 70% or better in a regular season game.

Jessica Shepard finished the game with her seventh double-double of the season and 26th of her career. She tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds, a team-high seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes, going an efficient 7/8 from the field. There have been six instances across the WNBA this season of a player recording at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, with Shepard accounting for three of those six.

Azzi Fudd rounded out the Wings' double-digit scorers, tallying 17 points, three rebounds, a career-high four assists, one steal and a career-high tying three blocks. The outing marked her sixth double-digit performance of the season. She joins Seattle's Flau'jae Johnson as the only two rookies with multiple 3+ block performances this season.

The Wings shot 52.1% (37/71) from the field, while holding the Mercury to just 39.1% (25/64) from the floor on the night. Dallas recorded a season-high 50 points in the paint, outscoring the Phoenix, 50-22, in paint points. The Wings also held the advantage in second chance points (13-8) and fast break points (15-13) in the game.

Dallas outrebounded Phoenix, 37-31, moving to 6-0 on the year when outrebounding their opponents. The game saw zero lead changes and one tie.

Lexi Held led the Mercury with 17 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench, while Kahleah Copper added 13 points, two rebounds, and three assists.

Dallas moves to 3-1 in Commissioner's Cup play and with the win, Young Leaders, Strong City, the Wings' Commissioner's Cup beneficiary, will receive $3,000, bringing the total thus far to $10,000. The Wings and Mercury will meet next for their second of three regular-season meetings on Saturday, September 19 at 12:00 p.m. CT in Texas.

Next up for Dallas is a road contest against the Portland Fire on Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will air locally on KFAA and stream on WNBA League Pass.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers (31) Shepard (10) Shepard (7)

Phoenix Held (17) Thomas (9) Thomas (10)

First Quarter: Dallas 24, Phoenix 20

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Arike Ogunbowale, Maddy Siegrist and Jessica Shepard in their 11th game of the regular season. The Wings were without the services of Odyssey Sims for the second straight game with a left ankle injury. Dallas began the game on a 11-4 run, forcing Phoenix into a timeout with 5:24 to play in the first quarter. Bueckers had four points, while Fudd dished out three assists in the opening minutes of the contest. A 16-10 push from the Mercury closed the Wings' lead to one, 21-20, but a Bueckers three with 35 seconds left in the quarter extended the advantage to four, 24-20, heading into the second. Bueckers led all first quarter scorers with 11 points, while Fudd finished the opening quarter with six points and three assists.

Second Quarter: Dallas 21, Phoenix 16

Awak Kuier opened the scoring for the Wings to start the second in her first game back after missing three contests with a wrist injury. Phoenix outscored Dallas, 8-4, after that bucket from Kuier to close in on Dallas's lead, 30-28, with 5:52 left in the first half. A 6-0 run from the Wings out of the media timeout gave them a 36-28 lead with 3:45 to go in the quarter. Aziaha James, Fudd and Bueckers each notched a bucket on that run. Dallas closed the half on a 9-8 push giving them a 45-36 lead heading into the locker room.

Bueckers led all scorers at the break with 24 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Her 11 field goals in the half marked tied a career-best in a single half and her 24 first-half points and 13 second-quarter points both marked new season-highs. The Wings shot 55.6% from the field in the first half while holding the Mercury to 37.5%.

Third Quarter: Dallas 25, Phoenix 16

The Wings began the second half on a 10-4 run to take a 15-point lead, 55-40, and prompt the Mercury into a timeout with 6:13 to go in the third. Shepard notched six of Dallas's 10 points to start the second half. The Wings enjoyed a lead as large as 22 in the third (66-44) but took an 18-point advantage into the fourth, 70-52. Shepard led the Dallas in the quarter coming out of the locker room, notching eight points, four rebounds and two assists. Bueckers added seven points and three assists in the third.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 15, Phoenix 18

Aziaha James converted an and-one opportunity at 9:03 in the final stanza and then dove on the floor for a loose ball to find Shepard streaking down the court for the wide-open layup. The basket kept the Dallas lead at 19, 75-56, with 7:04 remaining in the game. Phoenix cut the lead to 10 points, 80-70, behind a 9-0 run from 3:42 to 1:28 remaining in the quarter, before Li Yueru converted an and-one opportunity for her first points of the game. JJ Quinerly hit her first bucket of the season to push the Dallas lead back to 15, 85-70, to end the game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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