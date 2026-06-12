Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 90, New York Liberty 104

Published on June 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has an 8-3 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the New York Liberty is now 25-43 overall and 13-22 at home.

The Dream currently stands at 3-1 in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup, with a total of $11,000 raised for The King Center.

With her first made three-pointer, Howard added another chapter to her record-breaking career, becoming the youngest player in WNBA history to make 400 career threes. Howard reached the mark in just 146 games, shattering the previous record for the fewest games needed to hit the milestone.

Howard finished the contest with a team high of 5 made threes.

Reese recorded a season-high 25 points, marking the second-highest scoring game in her career.

With her 20th point of the night and a total of 2,528 career points, Howard becomes 4th all-time in points for the Atlanta Dream.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Angel Reese: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists

Rhyne Howard: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

Allisha Gray: 18 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Naz Hillmon: 7 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists

Jordin Canada: 3 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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