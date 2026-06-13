Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks Commissioner's Cup 6/15/26

Published on June 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries host a California battle against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center on Monday. 2025 All-Stars Gabby Williams and Nneka Ogwumike will face off for the first time since they were teammates with the Seattle Storm. Williams and Ogwumike have both had seamless fits with their new teams - Williams is the Valkyries' leading scorer and Ogwumike is the Sparks' leading rebounder while ranking second in scoring. Los Angeles' leading scorer, Kelsey Plum, is second in the WNBA in scoring, only trailing her former Las Vegas Aces teammate A'ja Wilson. The Sparks also have former Valkyries guard Kate Martin, a key contributor to Golden State's inaugural season success.

Valkyries vs. Sparks

Monday, June 15 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: Peacock, KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

Janelle Salaün tied career-highs in points (22) and made 3-pointers (5) in the Golden State Valkyries' 76-72 victory over the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday. The Valkyries led by as many as 15 points, but Seattle stormed back, pulling to within a point with 13.4 seconds left. However, Golden State made timely free throws and got a clutch block from Kiah Stokes to seal the game. Stokes swatted away Natisha Hiedeman's game-tying 3-point attempt to help the Valkyries overcome shooting just 1-for-16 from the field in the fourth quarter. Gabby Williams and Tiffany Hayes joined Salaün as the only Valkyries to score in the fourth quarter, as Williams finished with 19 points against her former team and Hayes added 17 points, finishing a game-high plus-10 in 24 minutes. » Full Game Recap

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: Gabby Williams is one of eight WNBA players averaging at least 15 points per game and 1.5 steals per game this season, joined by Alyssa Thomas, Kelsey Plum, Rhyne Howard, Breanna Stewart, Natasha Howard, Brittney Sykes and Courtney Williams.

Sparks: Kelsey Plum ranks second in the league in scoring and is on pace to become one of four players in WNBA history to average at least 24 points per game for a season, joining A'ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd and Diana Taurasi.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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