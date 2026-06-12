Sky, Powered by Taylor's 30, Fight in Overtime Loss to Fever, 114-106

Published on June 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky fell to the Indiana Fever 114-106 in overtime in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, June 11. The Sky are now 4-9 on the season, 1-5 against the Eastern Conference, 3-4 on the road, 1-4 in Commissioner's Cup play and 29-47 against the Fever all-time.

Sydney Taylor had a brush with history tonight. She became just the second WNBA player in league history to score at least 30 points in 21 or fewer minutes. She notched a career-high 30 points, knocking down a highly efficient 71.4% (10 of 14) of her shots from the field. She dispatched four three-pointers on seven attempts (57.1%) and was active all over the floor.

After going down by as many as 19 points, the Sky never gave up in the face of an unrelenting Gainbridge audience. Taylor's nine points just before half were pivotal to the Sky getting back within punching distance, down 46-40 at the half.

Taylor helped the momentum going out of the half, notching a career-high 16 points in the third quarter while making five of her six shots.

Skylar Diggins was pivotal in the near-win, scoring nine points in the third quarter herself and helping the Sky with winning plays. She scored 16 of her 21 points in the second half. In the fourth quarter, Diggins recorded one of the clutchest shots of the Sky's season when she drilled a three-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining in the game to bring the bout to overtime.

Azurá Stevens was on triple-double watch for tonight's game, going for 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists to just one turnover along with a block and a steal. Jacy Sheldon delivered another stable performance, adding 10 points and four assists. Elizabeth Williams recorded four stocks in tonight's game while Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points and four boards.

The Sky, for the second straight game, kept pace with a top-three team in the Eastern Conference standings, but fell just short in the overtime period.

Three-time All-Star Aliyah Boston led the Fever in a new career high, scoring with 34 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes. 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, went 15 for 15 from the free-throw line, and added 10 assists and seven rebounds. Three-time All-Star Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 19 points, three steals, three assists and a rebound.

Other highlights include:

* Elizabeth Williams (778) passed Swin Cash (777) for 12th on the all-time offensive rebounds list

* Sydney Taylor reached 100 career points in tonight's matchup

* Taylor joined Michelle Adams (2011) as the only players to score 30+ in 21 or fewer minutes

* Taylor now has multiple 25-point games off the bench this season, just the 12th time in league history a player has done that in a season, per Across the Timeline. She's just the fourth rookie ever to do so, and first since 2018

* Taylor is just the ninth player in league history to have multiple games of 25+ points in under 25 minutes in their entire careers. She is joined by A'ja Wilson, Angel McCoughtry, Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne, Lauren Jackson, Nneka Ogwumike, Riquna Williams and Sylvia Fowles. She is the youngest player ever to have two career games of 25+ points in under 25 minutes

* The Sky recorded season-high 106 points in a single game

* Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are the first pair of teammates in WNBA history to each have 30-point double-double in the same game

* Tonight's Fever/Sky game is the sixth in WNBA history to see three players score 30+ points with Aliyah Boston's 34, Caitlin Clark's 32 and Sydney Taylor's 30. It is the first to see all three players in said game be under the age of 25

* This Fever/Sky game is the fifth WNBA game in 2026 to see both teams score 100+. The single-season league record for the regular season is six total (2010, 2022) (Across the Timeline)

* Lexie Hull posted a career-high seven offensive rebounds

NEXT UP: Chicago returns home to host the New York Liberty on Wednesday, June 17, marking the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Sky hold a 36-38 record all-time against the Liberty.

New York enters the matchup with an 8-4 record following an 89-80 road victory over the Connecticut Sun. The Liberty have won four consecutive games and currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings as they continue their push toward the Commissioner's Cup championship game.

Veteran forward Breanna Stewart led the way in New York's most recent win, recording 28 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and three steals against Connecticut. Han Xu got the first start of her WNBA career and recorded 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in that outing.

Seven-time All-Star and three-time WNBA Champ Stewart leads the Liberty in scoring, averaging 20.5 points and distributing 2.6 assists per game. Jonquel Jones is the second-leading scorer for the Liberty, averaging 13.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

The game between Chicago and New York tips off at 7 p.m. inside Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast locally on The U.

ALL-STAR WATCH

* Skylar Diggins recorded 21 points, went 7 for 15, from the field in tonight's matchup and shot 50.0% from the three-point line including a clutch three-pointer to send the game to overtime with 0.9 seconds remaining on the game clock

* Diggins is two rebounds away from notching 1,000 career rebounds

* Diggins leads Chicago in assists, averaging 4.5 per game

* Kamilla Cardoso scored in double figures for the ninth time in 13 games this season

* Cardoso added one block tonight to bring her season total to 24. She is averaging 1.8 blocks per game, which ranks third in the league

* Cardoso leads the Sky in rebounds, averaging 9.0 per game

KEY RUNS:

* The Fever went on a 29-9 run from 6:38 in the first quarter to 7:29 in the second quarter

* The Sky went on a 13-2 run from 2:47 to 0:30 in the second quarter

* Chicago went on a 13-5 run from 9:02 to 6:57 in the third quarter

* After going down 35-16, the Sky outscored the Fever 56-33 until the end of the third quarter

* Indiana went on a 13-5 run from 6:20 to 3:30 in the third quarter

* The Sky went on a 18-7 run from 3:10 in the third quarter to 9:46 in the fourth quarter

* The Fever went on a 15-6 run from 9:46 to 4:56 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

* Chicago recorded a single-game season high in bench points (49)

* The Fever out-rebounded the Sky 57-43

* The Fever's biggest lead was 19 points

* Indiana outscored Chicago in points in the paint 58-48

* The Sky's bench outscored the Fever's 49-18

* The Fever outscored the Sky on points off turnovers 29-20

* Indiana recorded 18 turnovers to Chicago's 13

* There were nine lead changes and eight ties despite the fact that the Sky trailed by as many as 19

* Indiana tallied three blocks in the first quarter

* Chicago shot 73.3% (11 for 15) from the field in the second quarter

* The Sky scored 26 points in the second quarter

* Chicago scored 39 points in the third quarter

* In the second and this quarters combined, the Sky tallied 65 points in those periods

* The Sky notched three blocks in the fourth quarter

CHICAGO NOTES:

* Azurá Stevens accounted for eight of the Sky's 14 points in the first quarter (three points, five points created from assists)

* Stevens notched five rebounds in the first quarter

* Sydney Taylor accounted for nine of the Sky's 26 points in the second quarter

* Taylor accounted for 18 of Chicago's 37 points in the third quarter (16 points, two points created from assists)

* Skylar Diggins accounted for nine of the Sky's 19 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, two points created from assists)

INDIANA NOTES:

* Caitlin Clark accounted for 21 of the Fever's 27 points in the first quarter (10 points, 11 points created from assists)

* Clark accounted for six of Indiana's 21 points in the third quarter

* Kelsey Mitchell accounted for six of Indiana's 19 points in the second quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

* Aliyah Boston accounted for eight of the Fever's 16 points in overtime







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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