Liberty Spread Scoring Around to Dispatch Atlanta

Published on June 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







ATLANTA - The New York Liberty (9-4) used a balanced scoring attack to pull away from the Atlanta Dream (8-4) for a 104-90 victory as five Liberty players scored at least 16 points for the first time in franchise history.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 55.6 percent (5-for-9) from the field with five assists, two steals and a block. Stewart recorded at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the 17th time in her career, passing Tamika Catchings for the second-most such games in WNBA history. Jonquel Jones added a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists and three blocks on 62.5 percent (5-for-8) shooting from the field and 57.1 percent (4-for-7) from deep. Jones passed Elena Baranova (147) for fifth on the Liberty's all-time blocks list while moving ahead of Plenette Pierson (1,573) for 11th on the franchise scoring list. Jones recorded a double-double with multiple 3-pointers and multiple blocks for the 14th time in her career, tied for the third-most such games in WNBA history and only trailing Stewart and Candace Parker.

This marked the eighth time Stewart and Jones each recorded a double-double in the same game as teammates, the most by any Liberty duo all-time and the fourth-most by any pair of teammates in WNBA history. Jones and Stewart also became the second pair of teammates in WNBA history to each record 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a single game, and the first since Margo Dydek and Natalie Williams in 2000.

Satou Sabally paced the Liberty's reserves with 19 points, connecting on 83.3 percent (5-for-6) of her looks from beyond the arc in 17 minutes. Sabally became the 10th Liberty reserve all-time with at least 17 points and five made 3-pointers off the bench in a single game. This was Sabally's first career game with at least five made 3-pointers while shooting at least 80 percent from beyond the arc. Sabally is one of five players to make at least five 3-pointers off the bench in a game so far this season, and she matched the best 3-point percentage by any reserve with at least five attempts in 2026. Rebekah Gardner added eight points, three rebounds and two assists off the bench as New York's reserves outscored Atlanta's bench 30-13.

Marine Johannès added 17 points on 83.3 percent (5-for-6) shooting from the field and 66.7 percent (2-for-3) from long range as she passed Cappie Pondexter (236) for the sixth-most made 3-pointers in franchise history. Johannès scored 14 points on 80 percent (4-for-5) shooting from the field in the first half, including 12 points in the second quarter to match her highest-scoring quarter this season.

Pauline Astier finished with 16 points, five assists and a career-high eight rebounds. Astier put up nine points, seven rebounds and three assists in the first half alone to become the first rookie in franchise history to record such a stat line in a single half, and the first WNBA rookie to do so since Caitlin Clark in 2024.

The Liberty started the game on an 11-3 run in the first and doubled Atlanta's rebounding total in the quarter, 14-7. New York grabbed four offensive boards in the opening period while holding the Dream without any offensive rebounds to take a 21-19 lead after the first quarter. After Atlanta went on a 10-2 run from 9:51 to 7:32 in the second, the Liberty responded with a 13-3 run from 7:15 to 3:22. New York shot 83.3 percent (10-for-12) from the field in the second quarter, the second-highest field-goal percentage by any team in a single quarter so far in 2026. The Liberty finished the first half with a 51-44 lead and a 25-11 advantage on the boards to set a season high for rebounds in a half while holding Atlanta to the team's lowest rebounding total in any half this season. The Liberty shot 56.7 percent (17-for-30) from the field and 46.7 percent (7-for-15) from deep in the first half.

The Dream fought back with an 8-0 run from 9:10 to 8:13 in the third, but the Liberty pulled away with a 24-8 run to enter the final frame with an 80-64 lead. New York shot 75 percent (6-for-8) from long range in the third to match the team's season high for 3-pointers made in a single quarter. The Liberty maintained a double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter to close out a 104-90 win, marking the highest-scoring game by a Dream opponent this season and the first 100-point game by any team against Atlanta since the 2024 season.

New York's five 16-point scorers marked just the fifth time any team has done so in WNBA history. The Liberty out-rebounded the Dream 40-24, the largest rebounding margin by an Atlanta opponent since 2021, and recorded at least 40 rebounds for the fifth consecutive game. New York is now tied for the longest streak of games with at least 40 rebounds in franchise history, and tied for the second-longest such streak in league history. This was the Liberty's sixth time scoring at least 95 points this season, the most such games by any team so far in 2026. New York extended its win streak to six games, tied for the 10th-longest win streak in franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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