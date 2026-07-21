Liberty Rally for Overtime Victory at Dallas

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The New York Liberty (14-12) came back from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Wings (17-9) in overtime, 99-98.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with a double-double of 33 points and a season-high 13 rebounds while adding eight assists, her highest assists total in a Liberty uniform, to join Tina Thompson as the only players in WNBA history to record 33 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in a single game. Stewart passed Courtney Vandersloot (463) for the 10th-most assists in franchise history and recorded her 1,000th career assist, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points, 2,500 rebounds and 1,000 assists (317 games) and one of just five players in WNBA history to reach those marks. She also passed Nicole Powell (167) for the 12th-most 3-pointers in franchise history and recorded her 17th career 30-point double-double, the second-most in WNBA history. This marked Stewart's 11th consecutive game scoring at least 15 points, tied for the third-longest streak in franchise history and the longest of her Liberty tenure, and her 21st consecutive game with at least one steal or block, which is tied for the longest such streak in the WNBA so far this season.

Sabrina Ionescu put up 21 points with four rebounds, two assists and a block. Ionescu scored 12 points in overtime, tying the WNBA record for points in a single overtime period. She also shot 100 percent (5-for-5) from the field in overtime to tie the league record for field goals made without a miss in a single overtime period. Jonquel Jones finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds with two assists and a block as she passed Essence Carson (1,790) for 10th on the Liberty's franchise scoring list. Jones also moved into the league's top-50 all-time for career field goals made, passing Plenette Pierson (1,608), and set a season high with seven offensive rebounds. Stewart and Jones each posted a double-double for the 11th time as teammates, moving into sole possession of the second-most by any pair of teammates in WNBA history, while Stewart and Ionescu each scored at least 20 points in the same game as teammates for the 16th time.

Marine Fauthoux set career highs with 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench as she became the first rookie guard in WNBA history to record 10 points, 10 rebounds and two 3-pointers off the bench in a single game, and just the seventh rookie overall. She is the first Liberty rookie to record a double-double since 2021 and one of three 2026 rookies to record a double-double off the bench this season. Pauline Astier pitched in seven points, two rebounds and an assist as she became the fastest Liberty rookie since Crystal Robinson in 1999 to reach 250 career points (27 games), and just the 10th rookie in franchise history to reach that mark. Astier added a steal for her fourth straight game with at least one takeaway, matching her longest career steals streak.

Rebecca Allen made her first start for the Liberty since 2022 and finished with six points, three rebounds and a steal. She also added a block for her 200th career rejection, becoming the 12th player in WNBA history to reach 200 blocks and 200 3-pointers in fewer than 300 games. Rebekah Gardner added six points on 100 percent (3-for-3) shooting from the field while grabbing four rebounds, including the 250th rebound of her career.

The Liberty shot 52.4 percent (11-for-21) from the field and 50 percent (3-for-6) from deep in the first quarter to take a 25-22 lead. New York out-rebounded Dallas 12-8 while grabbing five offensive rebounds to match the team's season high for offensive rebounds in an opening quarter. New York went on a 10-2 run from 8:07 to 6:05 in the second while setting a season high for second-chance points in a single half with 16 to enter the break with a 50-47 lead.

Dallas went on an extended 18-7 run in the third quarter and took a 68-59 advantage into the final frame. New York went on a 12-1 run from 4:09 to 2:24 in the fourth to erase a double-digit deficit and finished regulation tied at 83. New York shot 85.7 percent (6-for-7) from the field in overtime behind Ionescu's record-tying 12 points to secure a 99-98 victory and snap Dallas's six-game win streak.

The Liberty finished with season highs in total rebounds (48), offensive rebounds (17) and second-chance points (30) while recording a season-low eight turnovers. New York outscored Dallas 30-6 in second-chance points to tie for the second-largest second-chance point differential by any team in the past three seasons. Stewart, Jones and Fauthoux all finished with double-doubles, marking the first time since 2023, and just the 10th time in WNBA history, that three teammates recorded points/rebounds double-doubles in the same game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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