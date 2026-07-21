2026 All-Stars Rhyne Howard, Marina Mabrey, and No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Azzi Fudd Headline Participants in 2026 State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Four-time All-Star Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream, first-time All-Star Marina Mabrey of the Toronto Tempo, and 2026 No. 1 overall draft pick Azzi Fudd of the Dallas Wings highlight the six-player field set to participate in the State Farm® WNBA 3-Point Contest as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026.

The State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars event will be broadcast from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, home of the Chicago Sky, on Friday, July 24 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, Disney+ and the ESPN App). The events are a prelude to the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Saturday, July 25 at United Center in Chicago (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and the ESPN App).

Marking the first time that State Farm is serving as the title partner of the WNBA's 3 Point Contest, the event will feature custom integrations such as the State Farm "From the Logo" shots identified by the iconic oval State Farm logos.

Howard, who participated in the event as a rookie in 2022, Mabrey, who took part in the 2024 contest, and Fudd are joined in the field by Bridget Carleton of the Portland Fire, Natisha Hiedeman of the Seattle Storm, and Janelle Salaün of the Golden State Valkyries. Fudd, Carleton, Hiedeman, and Salaün are each making their debut in the State Farm® WNBA 3-Point Contest.

Entering play on July 21, all six participants rank among the league's most productive shooters from behind the arc this season. Mabrey leads all players with 82 made three-point shots, followed next by Howard (79). Salaün ranks fifth with 67 made threes; Carlton is sixth (65); Hiedeman ranks tied for seventh (57), and Fudd is tied for tenth place (50).

The State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest participants will compete in a two-round, timed competition with ball racks positioned at five main shooting locations around the three-point arc. Four of the racks contain four official WNBA game balls worth one point each and - in a nod to the league's original orange-and-oatmeal-colored game ball - one oatmeal-colored "money" ball worth two points. The fifth rack will be a special "all money ball" rack containing five oatmeal-colored "money" balls with each made basket worth two points; each competitor will choose their preferred spot for the "all money ball" rack to be located from among the five shooting locations.

In addition, two ball pedestals will be positioned at deep shot locations for "From the Logo" shots. Each pedestal will hold one black ball featuring blue and orange stars; shots made with this special "From the Logo" ball are each worth three points. For every shot made from the State Farm logo, the State Farm jingle will sound, and a donation will be made to Girls Who Code Inc.

The two players with the highest scores in the First Round will advance to the Championship Round.

26 W AS Game_Money Ball Images

26 W AS From the Logo Ball Images

Below are the participants for the 2026 State Farm® WNBA 3-Point Contest:

PLAYER TEAM POS. HT. BIRTH-DATE COLLEGE / COUNTRY CURRENT YEAR

Bridget Carleton Portland Fire Forward 6-2 5/22/1997 Iowa State / Canada 8

Azzi Fudd Dallas Wings Guard 5-11 11/11/2002 UConn / USA R

Natisha Hiedeman Seattle Storm Guard 5-8 2/10/1997 Marquette / USA 8

Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Guard 6-2 4/29/2000 Kentucky / USA 5

Marina Mabrey Toronto Tempo Guard 6-1 9/14/1996 Notre Dame / USA 8

Janelle Salaün Golden State Valkyries Forward 6-2 9/5/2001 France 2

Participants for the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars event will be announced in the coming days.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at United Center on Saturday July 25 will be the centerpiece of three days packed with WNBA activities, including the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 24 at Wintrust Arena, and WNBA Live presented by AWS being held Thursday evening through Saturday at McCormick Place. Tickets for WNBA Live presented by AWS are available.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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