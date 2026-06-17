Fever Host Dream Thursday in First Half of Home-And-Home Set

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The red-hot Fever will look to keep rolling this week as they host the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. It is the first game of a home-and-home set with the Dream, as the two teams will meet again in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Indiana has won four straight overall and six consecutive home games. The Fever are coming off a dominant 113-91 victory over Toronto on Tuesday night. The Fever offense was rolling as Indiana set a franchise record for most points scored in regulation.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while Sophie Cunningham added 24 points off the bench while going 6-for-7 from 3-point range. Caitlin Clark (21 points and 14 assists) and Aliyah Boston (18 points and 11 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles.

The Dream's last win was also a comfortable victory over Toronto, as Atlanta routed the Tempo 102-77 on Sunday.

Thursday's game will feature four of the league's top 10 scorers. Mitchell (20.8 points per game) and Clark (20.4) currently rank third and fourth in the WNBA, while Atlanta All-Stars Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard are seventh and ninth, averaging 19.6 and 18.9 points per contest, respectively.

The Dream also feature Angel Reese, the third-year forward acquired from Chicago in a blockbuster offseason trade. Reese is on track to lead the league in rebounding for the third straight season, pulling down 12.3 rebounds per game to go along with 14.6 points per contest.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Amazon/WTHR/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (9-5)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Atlanta Dream (9-4)

Guard - Jordin Canada Guard - Allisha Gray Forward - Rhyne Howard Forward - Naz Hillmon Center -Angel Reese







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2026

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