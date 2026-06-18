Golden State Valkyries Conclude Commissioner's Cup with $17,000 Donation to Youth Uprising

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries raised $17,000 for Youth UpRising from the team's Commissioner's Cup campaign after finishing 5-2 in the in-season tournament. The funds will directly support the non-profit organization's mission to drive economic mobility and community health in East Oakland.

"Youth UpRising was a natural choice when we were deciding who to partner with for the Commissioner's Cup," said Yoyo Chan Murphy, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Community Relations for Golden State. "Our team fell in love with them last year after seeing firsthand how they create deep community connections and opportunities for Oakland youth. They've been doing the heavy lifting in the East Bay for over a decade. As a newer team, locking arms with an established leader whose work aligns so well with our core pillars is our way of saying we are here to support the community for the long haul."

Founded in 2005, Youth UpRising works to transform East Oakland by developing youth leadership and improving the systems that impact young people. As a community hub, the organization provides programs and services focused on wellness, education, career development, and community connection for local youth and young adults.

"I take what we do night in and night out very seriously, and when you get the chance to play for something bigger than yourself, something that actually impacts your community and reach local youth who might never even step foot inside Ballhalla, it just gives you an edge," said Valkyries Head Coach Natalie Nakase. "It gives us something extra to fight for and adds to our why, and I see that as a great thing."

The Golden State Valkyries selected Youth UpRising as their Commissioner's Cup beneficiary to honor the organization's deep-rooted presence in the East Bay community and build on a year-long partnership:

Earlier this year, Kiah Stokes and Valkyries' mascot Violet visited Youth UpRising in East Oakland for a surprise appearance during the Youth Voices for Change Forum (photos and b-roll here). Over the holidays, the Valkyries partnered with Youth UpRising during the team's Holiday Assist community campaign by supporting the non-profit's Annual Food Drive for East Bay families experiencing food insecurity. Last year, Valkyries players participated in the Soar with Her Mentorship Program, presented by United Airlines, a transformative educational initiative that empowers girls from Youth UpRising with resources and mentors that support their personal and professional growth.

"I visited Youth UpRising in East Oakland a few weeks ago and saw firsthand how much they deserve our support," said Valkyries center Kiah Stokes. "Even before learning we were playing for them in the Commissioner's Cup, I was inspired. Speaking with the young people there, it was clear the organization is making a real impact, teaching them to use their voices and advocate for themselves. I'm so proud we got to play for them."

The Valkyries partnership with Youth UpRising will continue beyond the Commissioner's Cup, with touchpoints planned through the end of 2026 and beyond.

For more information on the Valkyries, including information on ticketing, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2026

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