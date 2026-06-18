Sun Drop to Mystics, 88-81

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (2-14) dropped to the Washington Mystics (6-7), 88-81, Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Aneesah Morrow recorded her ninth double-double of the season behind 11 points and 10 rebounds. Leila Lacan notched 11 points, while Kennedy Burke and Charlisse Leger-Walker posted 10 apiece.

Centers Lauren Betts and Brittney Griner traded baskets from mid-range to open up the match's scoring. Diamond Miller scored two baskets back-to-back after Griner's shot to get the Sun six straight points. Michaela Onyenwere made two three-pointers, broken up by Saniya Rivers grabbing two points, to put the Mystics in the lead. Both teams were held scoreless for over three minutes before Lucy Olsen made a go-ahead jumper to put the Mystics up, 14-10. Morrow hit the scoreboard with a layup before following that up with an offensive board and a second-chance score.

A shot from inside the arc thanks to Leger-Walker allowed Connecticut to score first, followed by a Leger-Walker feed to Morrow to even the score at 18. After Sonia Citron and Angela Dugalic regained the lead, Burke scored four points - off a free throw and a shot from downtown - to swap the advantage back to Connecticut. Another two-and-a-half scoring drought broke up the second frame before Georgia Amoore got off a shot from downtown. Amoore hit another three to expand Washington's lead to seven points with two minutes remaining before the break. Morrow notched her eighth point of the night to try to eat away at the Mystics' seven-point advantage, but Amoore matched that with another layup to keep Washington ahead at halftime.

The Sun and Mystics traded baskets to tip-off the second half, courtesy of Angloma and Onyenwere. Morrow and Lacan brought Connecticut within three points with 7:49 remaining in the third frame. Onyenwere buried a shot to help the Mystics pull away by eight, but Olivia Nelson-Ododa kept the Sun in the competition with two contested shots at the rim, her first points of the night. Aaliyah Edwards battled at the rim after a missed shot to pull down an offensive board, dishing it out to Burke who knocked down a three to bring the Sun within one possession. Rivers tacked on a shot from the field, followed by an Edwards layup. Raegan Beers collected an offensive rebound, which gave Leger-Walker an opportunity to shoot a dagger from deep, followed by a buzzer-beater from Rivers to bring Connecticut within five points.

Free throws from Edwards opened the final quarter, pulling the Sun within three points. Dugalic and Burke exchanged layups before Lacan knocked the ball away from Olsen and scored on a fastbreak to cut Washington's lead to one point. Morrow dished to Beers to reposition the Sun within one again after four made free throws Lacan put up a shot to tie the game at 70 with 5:46 remaining. Betts knocked down two at the charity stripe before Onyenwere made one at the rim to push the Mystics up by four. Leger-Walker hit her 10th point of the game to become the 10th person in her rookie class to record 100 career points. Makes from Onyenwere and Citron inflated the Mystics' lead up to 11 points. Lacan knocked down two from the line before Miller stapled a three from 25 out to pull the Sun within five, but Citron gave the Mystics more space before the game ended.

Connecticut dominated offensive rebounds (7-4), second chance points (16-2), bench points (42-11), turnovers (5-13), points off turnovers (20-5), steals (8-2) and blocks (3-1). Washington, however, dominated in free throws (29-of-30 vs. 15-of-23) and rebounds (33-26).

Game Notes:

Charlisse Leger-Walker recorded her 100th career point, becoming the 10th rookie of her class to do so.

Aneesah Morrow recorded her ninth double-double to tie for league leader in double-doubles.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 81 14 15 29 23 Morrow/Lacan - 11 Morrow - 10 Lacan/Leger-Walker - 4

WAS 88 18 18 27 23 Citron - 26 Citron - 11 Citron/McMahon - 4

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun host the Toronto Tempo and Marina Mabrey on Friday, June 19 at 7:30 PM EST at Mohegan Sun Arena.







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