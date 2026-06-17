Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers Lead After First Returns of Fan Voting in WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 Presented by Ally

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Four-time Kia WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and 2025 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings lead the voting after the first fan returns in WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 presented by Ally.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at United Center on Saturday, July 25, and broadcast on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET).

As a WNBA Changemaker partner, Ally Financial is committed to working alongside the WNBA to enhance opportunities for fans to engage with the league and its stars. Enabling fans to help shape the All-Star rosters is a fitting activation.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 will feature the league's biggest and brightest stars selected from across the WNBA without regard to conference affiliation. WNBA players and media will join fans in selecting the All-Star starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Players and media panelists will be able to complete one ballot, featuring four guards and six frontcourt players.

Wilson, a seven-time All-Star, leads all players with 308,249 votes. Bueckers, an All-Star starter last season as a rookie, is second with 298,027 votes. Wilson is averaging a league-leading 25.6 ppg and 2.2 bpg; she also ranks fifth in rebounding (9.0 rpg). Bueckers ranks eighth in scoring (19.0 ppg) and assists (5.8 apg).

Wilson and Bueckers are followed in the fan voting by three-time All-Star Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever (282,186), who ranks 14th in scoring (17.1 ppg) and ninth in rebounding (8.6 rpg); two-time Kia WNBA MVP and seven-time All-Star Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty (255,879), the league' sixth-leading scorer this season (19.9 ppg); and 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star Caitlin Clark of Indiana (253,602), who ranks fourth in scoring in 2026 (20.4 ppg).

Rounding out the top 10 vote-getters are the league's 2026 triple-doubles leader Jessica Shepard of Dallas (211,598), whose 13.7 ppg and 11.6 rpg are career-highs; two-time All-Star and the league's leading rebounder this season (12.3 rpg) Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream (204,643); 2025 All-Star Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries (195,641), whose 15.7 ppg this season are a career-high; 2026 No. 2 overall draft pick and current 11th-ranked scorer (18.1 ppg) Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx (179,283); and three-time All-Star Kelsey Mitchell of Indiana (170,125), who ranks third in scoring this season (20.8 ppg).

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups - fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player's score will be calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

Once the starters have been determined, the league's head coaches will select the 12 reserves. The 15 head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches may not vote for players on their own team.

The head coaches for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records following games on Friday, July 10, regardless of conference.

The announcement dates for both the starters and reserves, as well as additional information on the construction of the All-Star rosters will be shared at a later date.

See below for the top 40 leaders in the first fan returns in WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 presented by Ally:

Rank Player Team Position Vote Totals

1 A'ja Wilson LVA Frontcourt 308,249

2 Paige Bueckers DAL Guard 298,027

3 Aliyah Boston IND Frontcourt 282,186

4 Breanna Stewart NYL Frontcourt 255,879

5 Caitlin Clark IND Guard 253,602

6 Jessica Shepard DAL Frontcourt 211,598

7 Angel Reese ATL Frontcourt 204,643

8 Gabby Williams GSV Frontcourt 195,641

9 Olivia Miles MIN Guard 179,283

10 Kelsey Mitchell IND Guard 170,125

11 Azzi Fudd DAL Guard 148,047

12 Natasha Howard MIN Frontcourt 145,951

13 Kelsey Plum LAS Guard 138,672

14 Allisha Gray ATL Guard 107,133

15 Kiki Iriafen WAS Frontcourt 88,931

26 Nneka Ogwumike LAS Frontcourt 88,397

17 Sophie Cunningham IND Guard 76,988

18 Sonia Citron WAS Guard 73,274

19 Rhyne Howard ATL Guard 72,842

20 Cameron Brink LAS Frontcourt 69,725

21 Shakira Austin WAS Frontcourt 63,869

22 Lexie Hull IND Guard 63,023

23 Dominique Malonga SEA Frontcourt 60,922

24 Myisha Hines-Allen IND Frontcourt 60,916

25 Alyssa Thomas PHX Frontcourt 57,129

26 Marina Mabrey TOR Guard 55,055

27 Courtney Williams MIN Guard 53,938

28 Jonquel Jones NYL Frontcourt 53,742

29 Brittney Sykes TOR Guard 49,312

30 NaLyssa Smith LVA Frontcourt 48,815

31 Veronica Burton GSV Guard 47,116

32 Jackie Young LVA Guard 47,088

33 Aneesah Morrow CON Frontcourt 42,230

34 Monique Billings IND Frontcourt 42,205

35 Makayla Timpson IND Frontcourt 42,085

36 Marine Johannes NYL Guard 41,245

37 Chelsea Gray LVA Guard 40,099

38 Bridget Carleton PDX Frontcourt 39,874

39 Rickea Jackson CHI Frontcourt 39,198

40 Kamilla Cardoso CHI Frontcourt 36,264

Fans with a WNBA ID, the league's new free global membership program, can securely submit one ballot each day during the 17-day voting window via WNBA.com or the WNBA App. Throughout the voting period, fans can choose to populate their ballot with previously submitted players. WNBA players currently on team rosters will be eligible for selection by fans. Developmental Players will not be available for selection.

Three "2-for-1 Days" allow fans to have their votes count twice on June 12, June 17 and June 24 through WNBA.com and the WNBA App voting platforms. Each "2-for-1 Day" will be designated from midnight ET - 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans are encouraged to vote for their 2026 WNBA All-Stars for a chance to win a trip to the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago.* One Grand Prize winner will receive a 3-day/2-night trip for two, consisting of round-trip coach air transportation, standard double occupancy hotel accommodations, and two tickets to the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 24, and to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 25.

How to vote:

Fans with a WNBA ID account may submit one ballot per day (defined as once each day between midnight and 11:59 PM ET) on either WNBA.com or the WNBA App. Ballots may include votes for a minimum of 1 player and maximum of 10 players. Fans submitting a ballot including 10 players can select up to four guards and six frontcourt players regardless of conference

Fans with a WNBA ID can log in on WNBA.com or the WNBA App. Existing account holders who have used NBA ID or had a WNBA account before can log in with their existing information to activate their WNBA ID.

New users can sign up for a WNBA ID at WNBA.com/ID - it's fast and free.

Voting via WNBA.com: To vote online from a desktop or mobile device, fans should visit the official WNBA All-Star Voting presented by Ally ballot page at wnba.com/allstar/vote.

Voting via the WNBA App: To vote through the WNBA App using iOS or Android devices, fans can open the WNBA App, sign in and visit the WNBA All-Star Voting page via the bottom menu bar navigation of the App.

*NO PURCHASE OR MOBILE DEVICE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes ends on 6/27/26. Open to permanent legal residents of the 50 U.S., District of Columbia, & Canada (excluding Quebec), who are 13 years of age or older at the time of entry. Minors must have permission from a parent or legal guardian to participate. Void in Quebec & where prohibited. Click here for Official Rules, which govern, & complete details. Limit of one entry per person and per email address per day of the Sweepstakes period.







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