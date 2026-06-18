Valkyries Win Fourth Consecutive Game, Defeat Wings at Chase Center

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Dallas Wings 91-80 on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Gabby Williams scored a team-high 25 points, while Kayla Thornton added eight points and a season-high 11 rebounds in the victory.

SECOND QUARTER RUN

Trailing 30-21, the Valkyries rattled off a 19-0 run to turn a nine-point deficit into a 10-point lead. Kaitlyn Chen and Gabby Williams combined 16 of the 19 points during the run, as the Valkyries outscored the Wings 27-7 in the second frame.

The seven points allowed in the second quarter was the lowest in franchise history.

ALL-STAR GABBY

Gabby Williams, who was featured in the first returns of the 2026 All-Star fan voting, with the eighth-most votes overall and sixth amongst front court players, scored a team-high 25 points, her third game this season scoring at least 25 points. Williams also made a career-high nine free throws.

Fans can vote for their favorite Valkyries for All-Star at https://valkyries.wnba.com/all-star through June 27 at 8:59 p.m. PT.

BENCH SCORING

The Valkyries who lead the league in bench points per game, once again had an offensive spark from their second unit. Kaitlyn Chen, Janelle Salaün and Tiffany Hayes led the bench in scoring, combining for 37 points of the team's 43 points.

Kaitlyn Chen was an extremely efficient 7-for-10 from the field, recording 15 points and finishing with a team-best 26 differential.

3-POINT SHOOTING

Golden State shot a season-best 48 percent from 3-point range in the win, making 12 of 25 attempts.

COMMISSIONER'S CUP COMPLETE

The Valkyries completed Commissioner's Cup play on Wednesday, finishing with a 5-2 record in the Western Conference.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries host the Minnesota Lynx at Chase Center on Friday, June 19 (7 p.m.; ION). The The first 10,000 fans will receive a Juneteenth tote bag, designed by Zoë Boston. The team will then visit the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m.; CBS, Paramount+).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2026

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