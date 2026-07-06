Game Preview: Valkyries at Washington Mystics - 7/6/26

Published on July 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Valkyries bring their four-game winning streak to Washington D.C., where they will battle the Mystics on Monday. Golden State (14-7) is 1.0 game behind the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and in third place in the WNBA standings, while Washington is in eighth place and one game over .500 (10-9).

Valkyries vs. Mystics

Monday, July 6 | Tipoff: 4:30 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento)

LISTEN: The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries made timely plays down the stretch to earn a clutch 88-83 win over the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on Saturday. The Valkyries trailed 77-74 with 3:16 remaining but took the lead, courtesy of an 8-0 run and never looked back, sealing the win. Gabby Williams, in her first game since being named an All-Star starter, thrived as a closer down the stretch, tying the game with an and-1 layup and banking in an isolation basket in the final minute. Williams finished with 19 points and tied a season-high with four 3-pointers. Veronica Burton led the Valkyries with 21 points and five assists. With the win, the Valkyries complete the season series sweep over the Dream and extend their winning streak to four games. » Full Game Recap

COMPELLING NOTE:

VALKYRIES: The Valkyries have the most home wins in the WNBA, with a 10-3 record at Chase Center, but are just 4-4 on the road.

MYSTICS: The Mystics have won two straight games heading into Monday's matchup, including tying a WNBA record by going to four overtime periods in a 124-123 victory over the Portland Fire.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 5, 2026

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