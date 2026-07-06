Sparks Sign Alissa Pili to a Player Development Contract

Published on July 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







Today the Los Angeles Sparks announced that they have signed Alissa Pili to a player development contract.

"Alissa has a unique combination of strength, skill and touch that makes her an intriguing player to continue developing," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She can score inside and out, has a tremendous feel for the game and already has familiarity with our organization. We're excited to continue investing in her growth."

Pili returns to Los Angeles after previously signing a seven-day contract with the Sparks during the 2025 season. Originally selected eighth overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the forward has appeared in 36 WNBA games over her first two professional seasons, averaging 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.% from three-point range.

The Alaska native enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at the University of Utah under Sparks Head Coach Lynne Roberts, earning 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year and WBCA Coaches' All-America honors while leading the Utes to a Pac-12 regular-season championship, a Sweet Sixteen appearance and consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. Prior to transferring to Utah, Pili starred at USC, where she was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and earned All-Pac-12 honors.

Pili is the first Alaska Native woman to be drafted into and play in the WNBA and is of Samoan and Iñupiaq (Native Alaskan) descent.

WNBA teams can carry two developmental roster spots, creating in-house training pipelines outside the salary cap. These players practice, receive stipends and benefits, and can be activated for up to 12 games, aiding player development and team depth.







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