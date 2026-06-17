Atlanta Dream Adds Sixth State Farm Arena Game as Fan Demand Continues to Soar

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream announced today that its August 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Aces will be relocated to State Farm Arena, marking the franchise's sixth game at the downtown venue this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The game will also serve as the Dream's Barbie Game Day, celebrating the iconic brand's legacy of inspiring women and girls to imagine their limitless potential.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Barbie Game Day ticket packages:

Brave Bold Fearless Pack ($38)

Upper Baseline Ticket

Barbie Game Day x Dream Tie-Back Headband

Unstoppable Pack ($52)

Upper Sideline Ticket

Barbie Game Day x Dream Clear Cross Body Bag

Be Legendary Pack ($95)

Lower Baseline Ticket

Angel Reese #5 Barbie Game Day x Dream Jersey

Postgame Picture on the Court

Barbie Game Day packages can be purchased at AtlantaDream.com. Tickets go on sale at 12 pm today.

The addition of a sixth State Farm Arena game comes during a historic season for the Dream and the WNBA. Atlanta has extended its sold-out streak to 50 consecutive regular-season sellouts at Gateway Center Arena and State Farm Arena over the last three seasons, with more sellouts expected this season.

"Atlanta has embraced this team in a way we've never seen before," said Morgan Shaw Parker, president and COO of the Atlanta Dream. "What started as extraordinary momentum has skyrocketed. Adding a sixth game at State Farm Arena allows us to welcome thousands more fans and continue building something truly special for this city. The demand we're seeing today speaks not only to the success of the Dream, but to the future of women's sports and the tremendous opportunity ahead for Atlanta."

In addition, the Dream will celebrate Atlanta's entrepreneurial community in partnership with Lendistry, Official Small Business Lender of the Atlanta Dream.

Lendistry Small Business Night will feature four Atlanta-based small businesses which will be showcasing their stories, products, and impact live on the concourse. The Dream and Lendistry will be spotlighting the role of small businesses in driving innovation, creating jobs, and strengthening local neighborhoods. As part of the partnership, the first 10,000 fans will receive a rally towel presented by Lendistry.







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