Brionna Jones Injury Update
WNBA Atlanta Dream

Brionna Jones Injury Update

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release


ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream four-time All-Star center Brionna Jones continues to make significant progress in her rehabilitation following right knee surgery.

Jones is expected to make a full recovery and is anticipated to resume team activities in the coming weeks.

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