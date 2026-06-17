Brionna Jones Injury Update

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream four-time All-Star center Brionna Jones continues to make significant progress in her rehabilitation following right knee surgery.

Jones is expected to make a full recovery and is anticipated to resume team activities in the coming weeks.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.