Brionna Jones Injury Update
Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream four-time All-Star center Brionna Jones continues to make significant progress in her rehabilitation following right knee surgery.
Jones is expected to make a full recovery and is anticipated to resume team activities in the coming weeks.
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