WNBA Announces Expansion to 50-Game Regular Season Starting in 2027

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced today that the league will expand its regular season schedule from 44 games this year to 50 games beginning with the 2027 season, marking another significant milestone in the league's continued growth and expansion.

"Demand for the WNBA has never been greater, and expanding to a 50-game regular season reflects the extraordinary momentum we are seeing across the league," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "This move reflects our commitment to growing the game and creating more opportunities for fans to watch the best players in the world and experience the extraordinary talent and competition that define the WNBA."

Additional details regarding the 2027 WNBA regular season schedule, including footprint and key dates, will be announced at a later date.







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