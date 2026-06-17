ESPN Commemorates 30th Anniversary of the WNBA's Inaugural Game During Debut of Women's Sports Sundays Presented by TJ Maxx

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







ESPN today announced its coverage plans for the 30th anniversary of the WNBA's inaugural game as the New York Liberty visit the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, the ESPN App, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes. The anniversary matchup will also serve as the debut of the Women's Sports Sundays Presented by TJ Maxx franchise, ESPN's new weekly summer destination showcasing the biggest stars and storylines across women's sports.

Ryan Ruocco, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo and Angel Gray will call the historic matchup from Los Angeles. Lobo brings a unique connection to the broadcast, having played in the WNBA's inaugural game on June 21, 1997, when the Liberty and Sparks tipped off the league's first-ever contest. Throughout the game, WNBA legends will join the broadcast and reflect on playing in the league's first game.

Leading into the game, WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Pixel airs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN with Hannah Storm hosting alongside analysts Chiney Ogwumike and Monica McNutt. Storm served as play-by-play commentator for the WNBA's inaugural game in 1997. The pregame show will also feature a special conversation between Lobo, Lisa Leslie and Storm as the trio reflects on the WNBA's historic first game, the league's growth over the past three decades and the moments that helped shape women's professional basketball.

"As we mark the 30th anniversary of the WNBA's inaugural game, we're honored to reflect on the players, coaches and pioneers who helped build the league while showcasing the stars shaping its future throughout the season," said Tim Corrigan, ESPN Senior Vice President, Sports Production. "The debut of the Women's Sports Sundays franchise provides the perfect stage to honor the WNBA's legacy and continued momentum. Having Rebecca and Hannah, both part of that historic first game and featured throughout our coverage, makes the occasion even more meaningful."

ESPN Social will support the Women's Sports Sunday franchise by taking social users closer to the games through content captured by social producers on site, executions with ESPN talent and content partnerships with the featured leagues and teams.

Coverage will be spearheaded by our espnW accounts -- the leading women's sports and culture brand on social media, generating more total engagements and reaching more followers than any other brand in the space.

Select Women's Sports Sundays will feature special postgame editions of Chiney Today, streaming on the ESPN App, YouTube and major podcast platforms shortly after the final buzzer. Ogwumike will immediately react to the game, break down the biggest moments from the night, and highlight key themes from Women's Sports Sundays, along with the top WNBA storylines and hot topics from across the week. The show will also deliver live content from the game site, featuring special guests and real-time perspective around the matchup.

For more than three decades, ESPN has been a driving force in the growth and visibility of women's basketball. ESPN has partnered with the WNBA since the league's inception in 1997, showcasing the league's biggest games, stars and milestones while helping bring women's basketball to fans across the country.

Over the past year, ESPN has further expanded its investment in women's sports through the launch of dedicated programming initiatives Vibe Check, Chiney Today and Women's Sports Now, creating new opportunities to elevate athletes, tell stories and provide year-round coverage across sports. Through live events, original content, studio programming and documentary storytelling, ESPN continues to elevate the voices, achievements and cultural impact of women athletes.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2026

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