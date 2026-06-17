Chicago Sky Take on New York Liberty in Final Commissioner's Cup Game

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Sky look to get over the hump of back-to-back tight losses when they are back at home against the New York Liberty on Wednesday, June 17. This is the first of four matchups between the Sky and the Liberty this year and marks the final Commissioner's Cup game of the season for Chicago.

Last year, the Sky earned a win in one of four matchups against the Liberty. They're 36-38 all time against the Liberty and enter the game with a 4-9 record this season.

New York sits third in the league standings at 10-4. In addition, the Liberty have clinched a spot in the Commissioner's Cup final.

The Liberty's size and length have been big strengths for the team this season. Veteran Breanna Stewart leads the team with 19.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. Center Jonquel Jones averages 9.2 rebounds per game and consistently creates many second-chance opportunities for her team to go along with her 13.8 points.

The Liberty acquired Satou Sabally through free agency in the offseason, and she is proving to be a major addition for the team. Sabally is capable of scoring at multiple levels and is averaging 12.0 points in her last five matchups.

Chicago's guards have fueled much of the team's offense in the last few outings. Skylar Diggins leads the team with 15.2 points per game. In the last game against the Fever, rookie Sydney Taylor became the second player in WNBA history to score 30 points in 21 minutes or less. She also reached 100 career points.

In the paint, Kamilla Cardoso has continued to make her presence known in the defensive box score, logging 14 blocks in the last five games.

The Sky will look to ride the hot hands of Taylor and Diggins heading into a matchup that will prove to be a physical bout. If both guards can keep up their excellent offensive production, the Sky will have a chance at taking down one of the East's top teams.

The Sky and Liberty tip off Wednesday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m. CT in Wintrust Arena and will be available to watch on USA Network and on The U.







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