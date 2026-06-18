Gabby Williams Eighth, Veronica Burton 31st in First All-Star Voting Returns

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton were both featured in the first returns of the 2026 All-Star fan voting. Williams received the eighth-most votes overall and ranked sixth among front court players. Burton ranked 31st in voting and 15th among guards. There are four starting spots in the backcourt and six in the front court, regardless of conference. Fans account for 50 percent of the votes, with media and players each accounting for the other 50 percent. Once the starters are finalized, WNBA head coaches will select the 14 reserves.

Williams, a 2025 All-Star, is averaging a career-high 15.7 points per game and is tied for eighth in the league in steals, nabbing 1.6 steals per contest. She joins Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard as the only players this season averaging at least 15 points, two 3-pointers and 1.5 steals per game. Williams recently scored a career-high 29 points against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, the highest-scoring game from a Valkyrie this season.

Burton, the WNBA's reigning Most Improved Player, is averaging a career-high 14.2 points per game and is the franchise's all-time leading scorer, recently surpassing 1,000 career points. Burton also has the highest assist-to-turnover ratio among point guards with multiple starts, averaging 3.48 assists for every turnover. She is tied for ninth in the WNBA in assists per game (5.7 APG) and commits just 1.6 turnovers per contest.

Fans can vote for their favorite Valkyries at https://valkyries.wnba.com/all-star. Fan votes will count as double beginning on June 11 at 9 p.m. (PT) through June 12 at 8:59 p.m. (PT). Other 2-for-1 voting days are June 16 at 9 p.m. (PT) through June 17 at 8:59 p.m. (PT) and June 23 at 9 p.m. (PT) through June 24 at 8:59 p.m. (PT). All-Star fan voting concludes on June 27 at 8:59 p.m. (PT).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2026

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