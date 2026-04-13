Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign DeWanna Bonner
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have re-signed two-time WNBA Champion DeWanna Bonner.
"Having DeWanna back in a Mercury uniform is incredibly meaningful to our organization," said General Manager Nick U'Ren. "She brings a championship mindset, elite skillset and the kind of leadership that defines winning teams."
Bonner, a 16-year WNBA veteran, returns to the Mercury for her 12th season with the team - the second-most in franchise history behind only Diana Taurasi's 20 seasons. The 6-4 wing signed with the Mercury midway through the 2025 season after playing the previous five seasons (2019-24) with the Connecticut Sun. Bonner spent the first 10 years of her career with Phoenix (2009-16, 2018-19), where she helped bring two WNBA Championships to the Valley in 2009 and 2014. She is a six-time WNBA All-Star (2015, 2018-19, 2021, 2023-24), two-time All-WNBA selection (2015, 2020), All-Defensive Second Team selection (2015), the league's only three-time Sixth Player of the Year (2009-11) and ranks third on the WNBA's all-time scoring list.
Last season with the Mercury, Bonner averaged 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 24 games (1 start), leading all WNBA reserves in points (10.6) and steals (0.9) per game (minimum 25 games played) during the 2025 season. Bonner had three 20+ point games as reserve, tied for third most in the league, and ranked second with seven 15+ point efforts. In just her third game back with Phoenix, she posted 22 points and 11 rebounds - her WNBA-record fifth career 20/10 game as a reserve.
Originally selected fifth overall in the 2009 WNBA Draft by the Mercury, Bonner holds career averages of 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 535 games (403 starts). She is currently third in WNBA history in points (7,807), games played (535) and free throws made (1,938), fourth in minutes played (16,028), sixth in field goals made (2,603), eighth in rebounds (3,204) and steals (631), and 10th in three-point field goals made (663). Bonner joins Tamika Catchings and Tina Charles as the only players in WNBA history to reach 7,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in their careers. She ranks second in Mercury history in games and minutes played, steals, three-point makes, free-throw makes and double-doubles, and third in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and field goals made.
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