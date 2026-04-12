Chicago Sky Re-Sign Franchise All-Time Leading Scorer, Champion Courtney Vandersloot

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Sky officially re-signed franchise legend Courtney Vandersloot, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I truly believe the Sky are building something special, which made it a no-brainer to sign back," Vandersloot said. "Finishing last season with an injury was disappointing, but I'm eager to be back on the court."

Vandersloot returned to the Sky in 2025 free agency after two years in New York, where she helped the Liberty win the 2024 WNBA championship. Vandersloot's homecoming season was cut short, however, suffering a season-ending ACL injury on June 7, 2025. In seven games (all starts) last season, Vandersloot averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Even though she appeared in just seven games, Vandersloot made history for the Sky in the 2025 season, becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer on May 29, passing Allie Quigley.

She began her career in a Sky uniform after being selected as the third overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft out of Gonzaga. In her decorated 12-year tenure with the Sky, Vandersloot led the league in total assists over five seasons (2015, 2018-21), holds the franchise all-time single game assists record (18, August 31, 2020), currently sits second on the all-time career assists list and first among active players (2,850). She holds the top 13 of the Sky's best-ever single game assists marks, also recording 13 or more assists 13 times for Chicago.

VANDERSLOOT IN SKY FRANCHISE HISTORY:

1st in total points (3,745)

1st in field goals made (1,396)

1st in games played (365)

1st in minutes played (10,334)

1st in total assists (2,424)

1st in total steals (468)

1st in assists per game (6.6)

1st in assists per game in a season (10.0)

1st in games with 10+ assists (89)

1st in all-time playoff assists (299)

1st, 2nd and 3rd in assists in a single season (300 in 2019, 275 in 2021, 258 in 2018)

1st in points/assists double-doubles (53)

2nd in three-pointers made (330)

2nd in defensive rebounds (999)

2nd in total rebounds (1,166)

2nd in free throws made (623)

4th in total blocks (155)

4th in minutes per game (28.2)

7th in steals in a single season (54, 2021)

8th in field goal percentage (44.7%)

8th in points per game (10.3)

VANDERSLOOT'S WNBA CAREER ACCOLADES:

2x WNBA Champion (2021, 2024)

5x WNBA All-Star (2011, 2019, 2021-23)

3x All-WNBA Second Team (2015, 2018, 2021)

2x AP All-WNBA Second Team (2021-22)

2x All-WNBA First Team (2019-20)

2x AP All-WNBA First Team (2019-20)

7x Peak Performer Award Winner - Assists (2015, 2017-21, 2023)

8x WNBA Player of the Week (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2022)

3x AP Player of the Week (2017, 2022, 2022)

WNBA All-Rookie Team (2011)

WNBA Player of the Month (August 2020)

WNBA Community Assist Award (August 2023)

VANDERSLOOT'S COLLEGIATE CAREER ACCOLADES:

4x All-WCC Team

3x WCC Player of the Year

3x WCC Tournament MVP

AP All-America Second Team (2011) (First player in WCC history to do so)

Nancy Lieberman Award (2011)

WBCA State Farm Coaches' All-America Team (2011) (First player in WCC history to do so)

John R. Wooden All-American Award (2011) (First in WCC history to do so)

USBWA All-America (2011) (First in Gonzaga history to do so)

Led the nation with 9.4 apg in 2010 and 10.2 apg in 2011

WCC Newcomer of the Year (2008)

WCC All-Freshman Team (2008)

1st player in NCAA Division I history, men's or women's, to close out a career with 2,000 points and 1,000 assists

No. 21 retired by Gonzaga on Feb. 11, 2023

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.