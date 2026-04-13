Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Sami Whitcomb
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have re-signed two-time WNBA Champion and nine-year veteran Sami Whitcomb.
Whitcomb enters her second season with the Mercury following a 2025 campaign in which she appeared in 43 games (20 starts) and averaged 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.8 steals. The 5-10 guard knocked down a team-high 86 three-pointers, tied for seventh most in the league. One of 12 players in WNBA history with multiple seasons of 80+ threes, Whitcomb joins Diana Taurasi as the only Mercury players to reach 80 in a season. She is now tied with Kara Lawson for the most threes off the bench (306) in WNBA history.
Whitcomb had a career-best eight games with 15+ points, with the Mercury posting a 7-1 record in those contests. She scored a career-high 36 points - the most by a Mercury player in 2025 - in a July 7 win over Dallas, tying her career high with seven made threes. In June, she recorded five consecutive games with four or more threes, tying Taurasi (2007), Caitlin Clark (2024) and Epiphany Prince (2012) for the longest streak in league history. In Game 2 of the Semifinals against Minnesota, Whitcomb drilled the game-tying three to force overtime, sparking the Mercury's historic comeback win.
Whitcomb is a two-time WNBA Champion with the Seattle Storm (2018, 2020) and owns career averages of 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals across 307 games (89 starts). Ranking 20th all-time in made threes (511), she joins Becky Hammon as the WNBA's only undrafted or unallocated players to reach 500. A naturalized Australian citizen, Whitcomb captured bronze with the Opals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and is a two-time FIBA World Cup medalist (silver, 2018 and bronze, 2022) and a FIBA Asia Cup bronze medalist (2021).
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