Sparks Sign WNBA All-Star Erica Wheeler

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks today announced the signing of WNBA All-Star guard Erica Wheeler. Per team policy, the terms of the agreement were not released.

"Erica's journey reflects her resilience, work ethic and competitiveness," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She has earned her place in this league through preparation and toughness and brings a veteran presence that elevates our backcourt. We're excited to add her leadership and energy in Los Angeles."

The Miami native went undrafted in 2013, playing internationally until receiving her first WNBA opportunity in 2015 with the Atlanta Dream. Wheeler established her foothold in the league with the Fever, where she played from 2016 to 2019, earning an All-Star nod in her final season in Indianapolis. She averaged a career-high 5.0 assists per game, a mark she would match in her second stint with the Fever in 2023. At the 2019 All-Star Game, Wheeler took home Most Valuable Player honors, becoming the first and still only undrafted WNBA player to accomplish the feat.

After opting out of the 2020 WNBA season, the talented guard signed with Los Angeles, where she teamed with Nneka Ogwumike. As a Spark, the Rutgers product scored a career-high 13.6 points per game, also matching her career high for rebounds per contest with 3.1. Wheeler started all 32 games in which she appeared and logged 30.2 minutes per game, also a career high.

In 341 games (235 starts) over 10 WNBA seasons, Wheeler has averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 39.9% from the field, 33.8% from long range and 82.5% on free throws. She ranks 25th all-time in assists with 1,256 and is only the second undrafted player, along with Becky Hammon, to eclipse 1,000 career assists. The veteran is also just one of three W players to accumulate at least 300 steals in their career and one of four ever to make at least 300 triples. In 2025, with the Storm, Wheeler played all 44 games (24 starts), averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals while slashing .400/.373/.860.







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